Meta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results; Initiates Quarterly Dividend

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.
“We had a good quarter as our community and business continue to grow,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. “We’ve made a lot of progress on our vision for advancing AI and the metaverse.”
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
% Change
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
% Change
|
In millions, except percentages and per share amounts
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Revenue
|
$
|
40,111
|
$
|
32,165
|
25 %
|
$
|
134,902
|
$
|
116,609
|
16 %
|
Costs and expenses
|
23,727
|
25,766
|
(8) %
|
88,151
|
87,665
|
1 %
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
16,384
|
$
|
6,399
|
156 %
|
$
|
46,751
|
$
|
28,944
|
62 %
|
Operating margin
|
41 %
|
20 %
|
35 %
|
25 %
|
Provision for income taxes
|
$
|
2,791
|
$
|
1,497
|
86 %
|
$
|
8,330
|
$
|
5,619
|
48 %
|
Effective tax rate
|
17 %
|
24 %
|
18 %
|
19 %
|
Net income
|
$
|
14,017
|
$
|
4,652
|
201 %
|
$
|
39,098
|
$
|
23,200
|
69 %
|
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)
|
$
|
5.33
|
$
|
1.76
|
203 %
|
$
|
14.87
|
$
|
8.59
|
73 %
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operational and Other Financial Highlights
- Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 3.19 billion on average for December 2023, an increase of 8% year-over-year.
- Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.98 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 6% year-over-year.
- Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 2.11 billion on average for December 2023, an increase of 6% year-over-year.
- Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 3.07 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of 3% year-over-year.
- Ad impressions and price per ad – In the fourth quarter of 2023, ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 21% year-over-year and the average price per ad increased by 2% year-over-year. For the full year 2023, ad impressions increased by 28% year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 9% year-over-year.
- Revenue – Revenue was $40.11 billion and $134.90 billion, an increase of 25% and 16% year-over-year for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively. Had foreign exchange rates remained constant with the same periods of 2022, revenue would have been $816 million and $374 million lower, an increase of 22% and 15% on a constant currency basis for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively.
- Costs and expenses – Total costs and expenses were $23.73 billion and $88.15 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, a decrease of 8% and an increase of 1% year-over-year, respectively. Restructuring charges included in costs and expenses were $1.15 billion and $3.45 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively.
- Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $7.90 billion and $28.10 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively.
- Share repurchases – We repurchased $6.32 billion and $20.03 billion of our Class A common stock in the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively. As of December 31, 2023, we had $30.93 billion available and authorized for repurchases. We also announced a $50 billion increase in our share repurchase authorization today.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities – Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $65.40 billion as of December 31, 2023. Free cash flow was $11.50 billion and $43.01 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, respectively.
- Long-term debt – Long-term debt was $18.39 billion as of December 31, 2023.
- Headcount – Headcount was 67,317 as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of 22% year-over-year.
Meta Initiates Quarterly Dividend
Today, Meta’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share of our outstanding common stock (including both Class A common stock and Class B common stock), payable on March 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 22, 2024. We intend to pay a cash dividend on a quarterly basis going forward, subject to market conditions and approval by our board of directors.
Restructuring
Beginning in 2022, we initiated several measures to pursue greater efficiency and to realign our business and strategic priorities. As of December 31, 2023, we have completed the data center initiatives and the employee layoffs, and substantially completed the facilities consolidation initiatives.
A summary of our restructuring charges, including subsequent adjustments, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 by major activity type is as follows (in millions):
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
|
Facilities
|
Severance
|
Data Center
|
Total
|
Facilities
|
Severance
|
Data Center
|
Total
|
Cost of revenue
|
$ 86
|
$ —
|
$ 7
|
$ 93
|
$ 177
|
$ —
|
$ (224)
|
$ (47)
|
Research and development
|
710
|
28
|
—
|
738
|
1,581
|
413
|
—
|
1,994
|
Marketing and sales
|
162
|
16
|
—
|
178
|
396
|
307
|
—
|
703
|
General and administrative
|
142
|
(3)
|
—
|
139
|
352
|
450
|
—
|
802
|
Total
|
$ 1,100
|
$ 41
|
$ 7
|
$ 1,148
|
$ 2,506
|
$ 1,170
|
$ (224)
|
$ 3,452
During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, we recorded total restructuring charges of $4.20 billion and $4.61 billion, respectively.
CFO Outlook Commentary
We expect first quarter 2024 total revenue to be in the range of $34.5-37 billion. Our guidance assumes foreign currency is neutral to year-over-year total revenue growth, based on current exchange rates.
We expect full-year 2024 total expenses to be in the range of $94-99 billion, unchanged from our prior outlook. We continue to expect a few factors to be drivers of total expense growth in 2024:
- First, we expect higher infrastructure-related costs this year. Given our increased capital investments in recent years, we expect depreciation expenses in 2024 to increase by a larger amount than in 2023. We also expect to incur higher operating costs from running a larger infrastructure footprint.
- Second, we anticipate growth in payroll expenses as we work down our current hiring underrun and add incremental talent to support priority areas in 2024, which we expect will further shift our workforce composition toward higher-cost technical roles.
- Finally, for Reality Labs, we expect operating losses to increase meaningfully year-over-year due to our ongoing product development efforts in augmented reality/virtual reality and our investments to further scale our ecosystem.
We anticipate our full-year 2024 capital expenditures will be in the range of $30-37 billion, a $2 billion increase of the high end of our prior range. We expect growth will be driven by investments in servers, including both AI and non-AI hardware, and data centers as we ramp up construction on sites with our previously announced new data center architecture. Our updated outlook reflects our evolving understanding of our artificial intelligence (AI) capacity demands as we anticipate what we may need for the next generations of foundational research and product development. While we are not providing guidance for years beyond 2024, we expect our ambitious long-term AI research and product development efforts will require growing infrastructure investments beyond this year.
Absent any changes to U.S. tax law, we expect our full-year 2024 tax rate to be in the mid-teens.
In addition, we continue to monitor the active regulatory landscape, including the increasing legal and regulatory headwinds in the EU and the U.S. that could significantly impact our business and our financial results. Of note, the Federal Trade Commission is seeking to substantially modify our existing consent order and impose additional restrictions on our ability to operate. We are contesting this matter, but if we are unsuccessful it would have an adverse impact on our business.
This was a pivotal year for our company. We increased our operating discipline, delivered strong execution across our product priorities, and improved advertising performance for the businesses who rely on our services. We will look to build on our progress in each of those areas in 2024 while advancing our ambitious, longer-term efforts in AI and Reality Labs.
|
META PLATFORMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Revenue
|
$ 40,111
|
$ 32,165
|
$ 134,902
|
$ 116,609
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Cost of revenue
|
7,695
|
8,336
|
25,959
|
25,249
|
Research and development
|
10,517
|
9,771
|
38,483
|
35,338
|
Marketing and sales
|
3,226
|
4,574
|
12,301
|
15,262
|
General and administrative
|
2,289
|
3,085
|
11,408
|
11,816
|
Total costs and expenses
|
23,727
|
25,766
|
88,151
|
87,665
|
Income from operations
|
16,384
|
6,399
|
46,751
|
28,944
|
Interest and other income (expense), net
|
424
|
(250)
|
677
|
(125)
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
16,808
|
6,149
|
47,428
|
28,819
|
Provision for income taxes
|
2,791
|
1,497
|
8,330
|
5,619
|
Net income
|
$ 14,017
|
$ 4,652
|
$ 39,098
|
$ 23,200
|
Earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B
|
Basic
|
$ 5.46
|
$ 1.76
|
$ 15.19
|
$ 8.63
|
Diluted
|
$ 5.33
|
$ 1.76
|
$ 14.87
|
$ 8.59
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per
|
Basic
|
2,566
|
2,638
|
2,574
|
2,687
|
Diluted
|
2,630
|
2,640
|
2,629
|
2,702
|
META PLATFORMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
December 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2022
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 41,862
|
$ 14,681
|
Marketable securities
|
23,541
|
26,057
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
16,169
|
13,466
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
3,793
|
5,345
|
Total current assets
|
85,365
|
59,549
|
Non-marketable equity securities
|
6,141
|
6,201
|
Property and equipment, net
|
96,587
|
79,518
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
13,294
|
12,673
|
Intangible assets, net
|
788
|
897
|
Goodwill
|
20,654
|
20,306
|
Other assets
|
6,794
|
6,583
|
Total assets
|
$ 229,623
|
$ 185,727
|
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 4,849
|
$ 4,990
|
Partners payable
|
863
|
1,117
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
1,623
|
1,367
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
24,625
|
19,552
|
Total current liabilities
|
31,960
|
27,026
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
17,226
|
15,301
|
Long-term debt
|
18,385
|
9,923
|
Other liabilities
|
8,884
|
7,764
|
Total liabilities
|
76,455
|
60,014
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
|
73,253
|
64,444
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(2,155)
|
(3,530)
|
Retained earnings
|
82,070
|
64,799
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
153,168
|
125,713
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$ 229,623
|
$ 185,727
|
META PLATFORMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income
|
$ 14,017
|
$ 4,652
|
$ 39,098
|
$ 23,200
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,172
|
2,376
|
11,178
|
8,686
|
Share-based compensation
|
3,424
|
3,008
|
14,027
|
11,992
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(1,161)
|
(1,173)
|
131
|
(3,286)
|
Impairment charges for facilities consolidation, net
|
1,091
|
1,805
|
2,432
|
2,218
|
Data center assets abandonment
|
7
|
1,341
|
(224)
|
1,341
|
Other
|
124
|
572
|
635
|
641
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(2,843)
|
(1,698)
|
(2,399)
|
231
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
700
|
854
|
559
|
162
|
Other assets
|
(111)
|
54
|
(80)
|
(106)
|
Accounts payable
|
595
|
876
|
51
|
210
|
Partners payable
|
76
|
102
|
(271)
|
90
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
(350)
|
1,303
|
5,352
|
4,210
|
Other liabilities
|
663
|
439
|
624
|
886
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
19,404
|
14,511
|
71,113
|
50,475
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(7,665)
|
(9,043)
|
(27,266)
|
(31,431)
|
Proceeds relating to property and equipment
|
73
|
55
|
221
|
245
|
Purchases of marketable debt securities
|
(1,171)
|
(741)
|
(2,982)
|
(9,626)
|
Sales and maturities of marketable debt securities
|
2,359
|
2,263
|
6,184
|
13,158
|
Acquisitions of businesses and intangible assets
|
(64)
|
(62)
|
(629)
|
(1,312)
|
Other investing activities
|
(4)
|
(3)
|
(23)
|
(4)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(6,472)
|
(7,531)
|
(24,495)
|
(28,970)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
(2,223)
|
(656)
|
(7,012)
|
(3,595)
|
Repurchases of Class A common stock
|
(5,942)
|
(6,863)
|
(19,774)
|
(27,956)
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net
|
—
|
—
|
8,455
|
9,921
|
Principal payments on finance leases
|
(307)
|
(235)
|
(1,058)
|
(850)
|
Other financing activities
|
71
|
695
|
(111)
|
344
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(8,401)
|
(7,059)
|
(19,500)
|
(22,136)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
396
|
424
|
113
|
(638)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
4,927
|
345
|
27,231
|
(1,269)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|
37,900
|
15,251
|
15,596
|
16,865
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
|
$ 42,827
|
$ 15,596
|
$ 42,827
|
$ 15,596
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 41,862
|
$ 14,681
|
$ 41,862
|
$ 14,681
|
Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
99
|
294
|
99
|
294
|
Restricted cash, included in other assets
|
866
|
621
|
866
|
621
|
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
$ 42,827
|
$ 15,596
|
$ 42,827
|
$ 15,596
|
META PLATFORMS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Supplemental cash flow data
|
Cash paid for income taxes, net
|
$ 4,591
|
$ 1,760
|
$ 6,607
|
$ 6,407
|
Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized
|
$ 146
|
$ —
|
$ 448
|
$ —
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
Property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
$ 4,105
|
$ 3,319
|
$ 4,105
|
$ 3,319
|
Acquisition of businesses in accrued expenses and other current liabilities and other liabilities
|
$ 119
|
$ 291
|
$ 119
|
$ 291
|
Repurchases of Class A common stock in accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
$ 474
|
$ 310
|
$ 474
|
$ 310
Segment Results
We report our financial results for our two reportable segments: Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL). FoA includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. RL includes augmented, mixed, and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software, and content.
The following table presents our segment information of revenue and income (loss) from operations:
|
Segment Information
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Revenue:
|
Advertising
|
$ 38,706
|
$ 31,254
|
$ 131,948
|
$ 113,642
|
Other revenue
|
334
|
184
|
1,058
|
808
|
Family of Apps
|
39,040
|
31,438
|
133,006
|
114,450
|
Reality Labs
|
1,071
|
727
|
1,896
|
2,159
|
Total revenue
|
$ 40,111
|
$ 32,165
|
$ 134,902
|
$ 116,609
|
Income (loss) from operations:
|
Family of Apps
|
$ 21,030
|
$ 10,678
|
$ 62,871
|
$ 42,661
|
Reality Labs
|
(4,646)
|
(4,279)
|
(16,120)
|
(13,717)
|
Total income from operations
|
$ 16,384
|
$ 6,399
|
$ 46,751
|
$ 28,944
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(In millions, except percentages)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
GAAP revenue
|
$ 40,111
|
$ 32,165
|
$ 134,902
|
$ 116,609
|
Foreign exchange effect on 2023 revenue using 2022 rates
|
(816)
|
(374)
|
Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect
|
$ 39,295
|
$ 134,528
|
GAAP revenue year-over-year change %
|
25 %
|
16 %
|
Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change %
|
22 %
|
15 %
|
GAAP advertising revenue
|
$ 38,706
|
$ 31,254
|
$ 131,948
|
$ 113,642
|
Foreign exchange effect on 2023 advertising revenue using 2022 rates
|
(809)
|
(379)
|
Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect
|
$ 37,897
|
$ 131,569
|
GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change %
|
24 %
|
16 %
|
Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change %
|
21 %
|
16 %
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 19,404
|
$ 14,511
|
$ 71,113
|
$ 50,475
|
Purchases of property and equipment, net
|
(7,592)
|
(8,988)
|
(27,045)
|
(31,186)
|
Principal payments on finance leases
|
(307)
|
(235)
|
(1,058)
|
(850)
|
Free cash flow
|
$ 11,505
|
$ 5,288
|
$ 43,010
|
$ 18,439
