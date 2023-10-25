Meta Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“We had a good quarter for our community and business,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. “I’m proud of the work our teams have done to advance AI and mixed reality with the launch of Quest 3, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, and our AI studio.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30, In millions, except percentages and per share amounts 2023 2022 % Change Revenue $ 34,146 $ 27,714 23 % Costs and expenses 20,398 22,050 (7) % Income from operations $ 13,748 $ 5,664 143 % Operating margin 40 % 20 % Provision for income taxes $ 2,437 $ 1,181 106 % Effective tax rate 17 % 21 % Net income $ 11,583 $ 4,395 164 % Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 4.39 $ 1.64 168 %

Third Quarter 2023 Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 3.14 billion on average for September 2023 , an increase of 7% year-over-year.

– DAP was 3.14 billion on average for , an increase of 7% year-over-year. Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.96 billion as of September 30, 2023 , an increase of 7% year-over-year.

– MAP was 3.96 billion as of , an increase of 7% year-over-year. Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 2.09 billion on average for September 2023 , an increase of 5% year-over-year.

– DAUs were 2.09 billion on average for , an increase of 5% year-over-year. Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 3.05 billion as of September 30, 2023 , an increase of 3% year-over-year.

– MAUs were 3.05 billion as of , an increase of 3% year-over-year. Ad impressions and price per ad – In the third quarter of 2023, ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 31% year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 6% year-over-year.

– In the third quarter of 2023, ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 31% year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 6% year-over-year. Revenue – Revenue was $34.15 billion , an increase of 23% year-over-year, and an increase of 21% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

– Revenue was , an increase of 23% year-over-year, and an increase of 21% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. Costs and expenses – Total costs and expenses were $20.40 billion , a decrease of 7% year-over-year.

– Total costs and expenses were , a decrease of 7% year-over-year. Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $6.76 billion for the third quarter of 2023.

– Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were for the third quarter of 2023. Share repurchases – We repurchased $3.70 billion of our Class A common stock in the third quarter of 2023. As of September 30, 2023 , we had $37.22 billion available and authorized for repurchases.

– We repurchased of our Class A common stock in the third quarter of 2023. As of , we had available and authorized for repurchases. Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities – Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $61.12 billion as of September 30, 2023 . Free cash flow was $13.64 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

– Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were as of . Free cash flow was in the third quarter of 2023. Long-term debt – Long-term debt was $18.38 billion as of September 30, 2023 .

– Long-term debt was as of . Headcount – Headcount was 66,185 as of September 30, 2023 , a decrease of 24% year-over-year. A substantial majority of the employees impacted by the layoffs are no longer included in our reported headcount as of September 30, 2023 .

Restructuring

Beginning in 2022, we initiated several measures to pursue greater efficiency and to realign our business and strategic priorities. As of September 30, 2023, we have substantially completed planned employee layoffs while continuing to assess facilities consolidation and data center restructuring initiatives.

A summary of our restructuring charges, including subsequent adjustments, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 by major activity type is as follows (in millions):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Facilities

Consolidation Severance

and Other

Personnel

Costs Data Center

Assets Total Facilities

Consolidation Severance

and Other

Personnel

Costs Data Center

Assets Total Cost of revenue $ 25 $ — $ (12) $ 13 $ 92 $ — $ (232) $ (140) Research and development 228 (70) — 158 871 385 — 1,256 Marketing and sales 54 69 — 123 233 290 — 523 General and administrative 45 41 — 86 210 454 — 664 Total $ 352 $ 40 $ (12) $ 380 $ 1,406 $ 1,129 $ (232) $ 2,303

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, we recorded total restructuring charges of $305 million and $1.94 billion under our FoA segment, respectively, and $75 million and $360 million under our RL segment, respectively.

CFO Outlook Commentary

We expect fourth quarter 2023 total revenue to be in the range of $36.5-40 billion. Our guidance assumes a foreign currency tailwind of approximately 2% to year-over-year total revenue growth in the fourth quarter, based on current exchange rates.

We anticipate that our full-year 2023 total expenses will be in the range of $87-89 billion, lowered from our prior range of $88-91 billion. This outlook includes approximately $3.5 billion of restructuring costs related to facilities consolidation charges and severance and other personnel costs. We expect Reality Labs operating losses to increase year-over-year in 2023.

We are also sharing a preliminary outlook for 2024 expenses, capital expenditures and our tax rate. We expect full-year 2024 total expenses to be in the range of $94-99 billion. We continue to expect a few factors to be drivers of total expense growth in 2024:

First, we expect higher infrastructure-related costs next year. Given our increased capital investments in recent years, we expect depreciation expenses in 2024 to increase by a larger amount than in 2023. We also expect to incur higher operating costs from running a larger infrastructure footprint.

Second, we anticipate growth in payroll expenses as we work down our current hiring underrun and add incremental talent to support priority areas in 2024, which we expect will continue to shift our workforce composition toward higher-cost technical roles.

Finally, for Reality Labs, we expect operating losses to increase meaningfully year-over-year due to our ongoing product development efforts in augmented reality/virtual reality and our investments to further scale our ecosystem.

We expect 2023 capital expenditures to be in the range of $27-29 billion, updated from our prior estimate of $27-30 billion.

We anticipate our full-year 2024 capital expenditures will be in the range of $30-35 billion, with growth driven by investments in servers, including both non-artificial intelligence (AI) and AI hardware, and data centers as we ramp up construction on sites with the new data center architecture we announced late last year.

Absent any changes to U.S. tax law, we expect our fourth quarter 2023 and full-year 2024 tax rates to be similar to the third quarter of 2023.

Please note that our outlook for 2024 expenses, capital expenditures and tax rate are preliminary estimates. In the future, we expect to provide our initial forward year expense, capital expenditures and tax rate outlooks on the fourth quarter call.

In addition, we continue to monitor the active regulatory landscape, including the increasing legal and regulatory headwinds in the EU and the U.S. that could significantly impact our business and our financial results. Of note, the Federal Trade Commission is seeking to substantially modify our existing consent order and impose additional restrictions on our ability to operate. We are contesting this matter, but if we are unsuccessful it would have an adverse impact on our business.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Meta will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET today. The live webcast of Meta’s earnings conference call can be accessed at investor.fb.com, along with the earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation. Meta uses the investor.fb.com and about.fb.com/news/ websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook Page (facebook.com/zuck), Instagram account (instagram.com/zuck) and Threads profile (threads.net/zuck) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at +1 (800) 633-8284 or +1 (402) 977-9140, conference ID 22028137.

Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held today will also be posted to the investor.fb.com website.

About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: the impact of macroeconomic conditions on our business and financial results, including as a result of geopolitical events; our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on data signals and mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; changes to the content or application of third-party policies that impact our advertising practices; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives, including our metaverse efforts; our emphasis on community growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; maintaining and enhancing our brand and reputation; our ongoing privacy, safety, security, and content review efforts; competition; risks associated with government actions that could restrict access to our products or impair our ability to sell advertising in certain countries; litigation and government inquiries; privacy, legislative, and regulatory concerns or developments; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage our scale and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 27, 2023, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is October 25, 2023, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

For a discussion of limitations in the measurement of certain of our community metrics, see the section entitled “Limitations of Key Metrics and Other Data” in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.

We exclude the following items from our non-GAAP financial measures:

Foreign exchange effect on revenue. We translated revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 using the prior year’s monthly exchange rates for our settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar, which we believe is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to our historical performance.

Purchases of property and equipment; Principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds and principal payments on finance leases in our calculation of free cash flow because we believe that these two items collectively represent the amount of property and equipment we need to procure to support our business, regardless of whether we procure such property or equipment with a finance lease. We believe that this methodology can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand underlying trends in our business. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” table in this press release.

META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 34,146 $ 27,714 $ 94,791 $ 84,444 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 6,210 5,716 18,264 16,913 Research and development 9,241 9,170 27,966 25,567 Marketing and sales 2,877 3,780 9,075 10,688 General and administrative 2,070 3,384 9,119 8,731 Total costs and expenses 20,398 22,050 64,424 61,899 Income from operations 13,748 5,664 30,367 22,545 Interest and other income (expense), net 272 (88) 254 125 Income before provision for income taxes 14,020 5,576 30,621 22,670 Provision for income taxes 2,437 1,181 5,540 4,123 Net income $ 11,583 $ 4,395 $ 25,081 $ 18,547 Earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders: Basic $ 4.50 $ 1.64 $ 9.73 $ 6.86 Diluted $ 4.39 $ 1.64 $ 9.56 $ 6.82 Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share attributable to Class A

and Class B common stockholders: Basic 2,576 2,682 2,577 2,703 Diluted 2,641 2,687 2,623 2,718

META PLATFORMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,890 $ 14,681 Marketable securities 24,233 26,057 Accounts receivable, net 12,944 13,466 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,311 5,345 Total current assets 78,378 59,549 Non-marketable equity securities 6,142 6,201 Property and equipment, net 91,772 79,518 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,033 12,673 Intangible assets, net 813 897 Goodwill 20,668 20,306 Other assets 5,468 6,583 Total assets $ 216,274 $ 185,727 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,372 $ 4,990 Partners payable 770 1,117 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,460 1,367 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,929 19,552 Total current liabilities 30,531 27,026 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 16,374 15,301 Long-term debt 18,383 9,923 Other liabilities 8,113 7,764 Total liabilities 73,401 60,014 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 71,224 64,444 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,556) (3,530) Retained earnings 75,205 64,799 Total stockholders’ equity 142,873 125,713 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 216,274 $ 185,727

META PLATFORMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 11,583 $ 4,395 $ 25,081 $ 18,547 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,858 2,175 8,006 6,310 Share-based compensation 3,492 3,134 10,603 8,984 Deferred income taxes 3,049 (1,097) 1,292 (2,113) Impairment charges for facilities consolidation, net 340 413 1,342 413 Other 75 104 278 71 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (678) (105) 444 1,930 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (907) (830) (141) (693) Other assets (36) (27) 31 (160) Accounts payable 611 (22) (543) (666) Partners payable 9 20 (347) (12) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 78 998 5,702 2,942 Other liabilities (72) 533 (39) 411 Net cash provided by operating activities 20,402 9,691 51,709 35,964 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (6,543) (9,375) (19,601) (22,388) Proceeds relating to property and equipment 47 20 148 190 Purchases of marketable debt securities (1,008) (2,597) (1,810) (8,885) Maturities and sales of marketable debt securities 1,475 2,269 3,825 10,895 Acquisitions of businesses and intangible assets (38) (34) (565) (1,250) Other investing activities (10) 16 (20) (1) Net cash used in investing activities (6,077) (9,701) (18,023) (21,439) Cash flows from financing activities Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,087) (1,011) (4,789) (2,938) Repurchases of Class A common stock (3,570) (6,354) (13,832) (21,093) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net — 9,921 8,455 9,921 Principal payments on finance leases (267) (163) (751) (615) Other financing activities 49 (246) (182) (351) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (5,875) 2,147 (11,099) (15,076) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (354) (364) (283) (1,063) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 8,096 1,773 22,304 (1,614) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 29,804 13,478 15,596 16,865 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 37,900 $ 15,251 $ 37,900 $ 15,251 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed

consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,890 $ 14,308 $ 36,890 $ 14,308 Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 152 232 152 232 Restricted cash, included in other assets 858 711 858 711 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 37,900 $ 15,251 $ 37,900 $ 15,251

META PLATFORMS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Supplemental cash flow data Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 509 $ 2,006 $ 2,016 $ 4,647 Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 120 $ — $ 302 $ — Non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 4,506 $ 4,130 $ 4,506 $ 4,130 Acquisition of businesses in accrued expenses and other current liabilities and other liabilities $ 182 $ 294 $ 182 $ 294 Repurchases of Class A common stock in accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 122 $ 265 $ 122 $ 265

Segment Results

We report our financial results for our two reportable segments: Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL). FoA includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. RL includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software, and content.

The following table presents our segment information of revenue and income (loss) from operations:

Segment Information

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Advertising $ 33,643 $ 27,237 $ 93,242 $ 82,387 Other revenue 293 192 724 624 Family of Apps 33,936 27,429 93,966 83,011 Reality Labs 210 285 825 1,433 Total revenue $ 34,146 $ 27,714 $ 94,791 $ 84,444 Income (loss) from operations: Family of Apps $ 17,490 $ 9,336 $ 41,841 $ 31,983 Reality Labs (3,742) (3,672) (11,474) (9,438) Total income from operations $ 13,748 $ 5,664 $ 30,367 $ 22,545 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In millions, except percentages)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP revenue $ 34,146 $ 27,714 $ 94,791 $ 84,444 Foreign exchange effect on 2023 revenue using 2022 rates (647) 442 Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 33,499 $ 95,233 GAAP revenue year-over-year change % 23 % 12 % Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 21 % 13 % GAAP advertising revenue $ 33,643 $ 27,237 $ 93,242 $ 82,387 Foreign exchange effect on 2023 advertising revenue using 2022 rates (645) 431 Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 32,998 $ 93,673 GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change % 24 % 13 % Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 21 % 14 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 20,402 $ 9,691 $ 51,709 $ 35,964 Purchases of property and equipment, net (6,496) (9,355) (19,453) (22,198) Principal payments on finance leases (267) (163) (751) (615) Free cash flow $ 13,639 $ 173 $ 31,505 $ 13,151

