Meta Unveils Llama 2, a Breakthrough in Open Source Language Models

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has officially launched Llama 2, a next generation of its open source large language model.

With advanced features and improved capabilities built into Llama 2, Meta aims to redefine the landscape of natural language processing.

Inside the model, researchers and developers will discover a host of impressive enhancements. Meta’s Llama 2 offers a wide range of pretrained and fine-tuned language models, boasting an unprecedented parameter range from 7 billion to 70 billion.

These models have been meticulously trained on a massive 2 trillion tokens, providing an extensive context length that surpasses its predecessor, Llama 1. The fine-tuned models have undergone rigorous training with over 1 million human annotations, ensuring unparalleled performance and accuracy.

In terms of benchmarks, Llama 2 has surpassed expectations, outperforming other open source language models across various domains. From reasoning and coding to proficiency and knowledge tests, Llama 2 consistently demonstrates its remarkable capabilities, setting new standards in the field of language modeling.

The launch of Llama 2 has received immense support from a diverse network of global partners. Meta’s commitment to open AI innovation has garnered endorsements from major industry players such as Microsoft, LG, Y Combinator, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Spotify, AWS, IBM, and many others. This widespread enthusiasm and collaboration highlight the significance of an open approach to advancing AI technology.

Ensuring responsible development is a top priority for Meta. With a strong focus on safety and performance, extensive red-teaming exercises have been conducted for Llama-2-chat. External partners and internal teams have diligently tested the model, identifying and addressing any potential issues. This ongoing commitment to maintaining safety and performance standards guarantees users a secure and reliable experience.

To foster a responsible and collaborative AI ecosystem, Meta has established a range of resources for users across different domains. Whether individuals, creators, developers, researchers, academics, or businesses of any size, Meta is dedicated to providing the necessary tools and support to maximize the potential of Llama 2.

Today, Meta proudly unveils Llama 2, offering free access for research and commercial use. Researchers and developers worldwide can now explore the extensive capabilities of Llama 2 by accessing the model weights and starting code.

With Llama 2, Meta ushers in a new era of possibilities in natural language processing, empowering users to unleash their creativity and unlock the full potential of AI.