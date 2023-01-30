Metal detector market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation – Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, the global metal detector market size is estimated to grow by USD 175.73 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 36% of the market’s growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. To know more, buy the report!

Global metal detector market – Five forces

The global metal detector market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global metal detector market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market’s adoption lifecycle, from the innovator’s stage to the laggard’s stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global metal detector market – Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (walk-through, handheld, and ground search) and application (security and hobby).

The walk-through segment will account for a significant share of the market’s growth during the forecast period. Walk-through metal detectors are used at checkpoints in government facilities, entertainment and transportation venues, airports, and other buildings. In the transportation sector, walk-through metal detectors ensure security while maintaining high transit flow rate. Owing to these factors, the walk-through metal detectors segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecasted period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global metal detector market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global metal detector market.

APAC will account for 36% of the market’s growth during the forecast period. China is a key country for the metal detector market in the region. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rise in the development of the transit sector, especially airports, will drive the metal detector market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Global metal detector market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Technological innovations and features are driving the metal detector market growth.

are driving the metal detector market growth. Many vendors are developing innovative products to meet the demand in the market.

For instance, Minelab offers the GPZ 7000 metal detector, which provides extreme gold depth, wireless audio freedom, precision ground balance, GPS locating, PC mapping, and enhanced noise immunity.

Therefore, the price of advanced metal detectors is higher than low-end metal detectors.

Such innovations will fuel the market growth during the forecast period

Leading trends influencing the market

The increase in the adoption of metal detectors in residential areas is driving market growth.

is driving market growth. Install metal detectors are being installed in residential areas due to the need for high security.

Authorities are using walk-through and handheld metal detectors to prevent terrorist activities in residential areas.

Many small residential apartments use handheld metal detectors, which are inexpensive and effective.

During the forecast period, many residential buildings globally are expected to deploy metal detectors for enhanced security, which will support the market’s growth.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The high cost of metal detectors is challenging the metal detector market growth.

is challenging the metal detector market growth. Prices of metal detector products differ on factors such as the detection surface design, LED indicators, alarm types, sensitivity levels, and warranties offered.

Handheld metal detectors cost USD 95 to USD 550 , while walk-through metal detectors cost USD 2,500 to USD 10,000 .

to , while walk-through metal detectors cost to . Ground search metal detectors are priced at USD 250 to USD 1,000 .

to . The high prices discourage most customers, especially in developing countries, from using metal detectors, which, in turn, affects the revenue of the global metal detector market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this metal detector market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the metal detector market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the metal detector market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the metal detector market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of metal detector market vendors

Metal Detector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 143 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 175.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Advanced Packaging Machinery Ltd., Bounty Hunter, Codan Ltd, Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi SpA, Crawfords Metal Detectors, Dongguan Juzheng Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Elektral AS, Garrett Electronics Inc., Kodex Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Metal Detectors Inc., Nokta Makro Metal Detectors, OSI Systems Inc., Pirate Electronics Ltd., Quest Metal Detectors, The Tamis Corp., View Systems Inc., WIPOTEC OCS GmbH, XP Metal Detectors, and Zorpro Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

