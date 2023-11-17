Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market to grow by USD 2.11 billion from 2023 to 2028; 3D Systems Corp., BASF SE, Carpenter Technology Corp., and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The metal material based 3D printing market is expected to grow by USD 2.11 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 26.68% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in the adoption of customized and personalized metal products is notably driving the metal material based 3D printing market. However, factors such as High initial investment costs may impede market growth.

The market is segmented by type (iron-based, titanium, nickel, and aluminum), end-user (healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, tool and mold making, and robotics and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the metal material based 3D printing market, including 3D Systems Corp., BASF SE, Carpenter Technology Corp., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Equispheres Inc., General Electric Co., Markforged Holding Corp., MATERIALISE NV, Ponoko Inc., Proto Labs Inc., Renishaw Plc, Sandvik AB, SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS INC., Sisma SpA, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., Titomic Ltd., TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Velo3D Inc.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

3D Systems Corp. – The company offers metal material based 3D printing solutions namely Direct metal printing with titanium alloys, stainless steel alloys, and maraging steel alloys.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Type

The iron-based segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Iron is a flexible metal that can be used for many different applications, and the use of iron in 3D printing has been taken very seriously by several sectors. Moreover, advances in 3D printing technology also benefit the iron-based segment.

End-user (healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, tool and mold making, robotics, and others)

Geography

North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Investments have been made in the region by the U.S. government to improve prototype metal materials and the use of 3D printers.

Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist metal material based 3D printing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metal material based 3D printing market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metal material based 3D printing market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of metal material based 3D printing market companies

Related Reports:

The 3D printing materials market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,786.41 million at a CAGR of 22.51% between 2022 and 2027.

The 3D printing metal materials market is estimated to grow by USD 2,396.67 million at a CAGR of 25.7% between 2022 and 2027.

Metal Material Based 3D Printing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.68% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.72 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metal-material-based-3d-printing-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-11-billion-from-2023-to-2028-3d-systems-corp-basf-se-carpenter-technology-corp-and-more-among-key-companies–technavio-301991618.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

