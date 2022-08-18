Metamaxx.io parent Copperpod Digital Inc. closes funding with KFC Ventures, ready for rapid acceleration and scale-up

Raises USD 10 million

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Copperpod Digital Inc., the parent company of Metamaxx.io, announced today that it raised USD 10 million in funding. The investment comes in cash and with business support from KFC Ventures, Nityo Group’s corporate venture arm, which invests in global early-stage and growth-stage B2B start-ups.

KFC Ventures has invested in Copperpod Digital to help grow its operations and further develop its technology and client portfolio. The investment will accelerate the company’s Web3.0 innovation plan and expand its digital workforce to serve more clients.

“We are proud to be a part of Copperpod Digital’s innovative take on digital experiences. The founders have a clear vision for the future, and we’re excited to work alongside them in making that vision a reality. We see this as a strategic move to expand KFC ventures’ global portfolio. It’s not just capital we’re investing; Copperpod Digital will also have access to the technical infrastructure, tools, and frameworks developed over the years serving our enterprise customers,” said Naveen Kumar, Managing Director of KFC Ventures.

Munish Mishra, Co-founder of Copperpod Digital Inc, commented, “Being a part of KFC Ventures and Nityo Group gives us ready access to a large client base to tell our story, along with its enabling technologies and ecosystem of over 21,000+ people and 40 offices globally. We are also excited about Naveen Kumar joining our board to help steer the vision of our collective future. This funding will help us rapidly expand our digital product engineering and Web3.0 technology services, allowing us to invest in top-tier leadership, engineering and design talent for our operations in the U.S and India.”

About Copperpod Digital

Headquartered in the US with offices in India and Singapore, Copperpod Digital is a next-generation Digi-Tech Transformation Group that helps businesses power purposeful brand-consumer gravity at the speed of life. Metamaxx, a division of Copperpod Digital, helps businesses and brands conceive new digital offerings harnessing the potential of Web3.0. Together, they emphasise active experimentation and scaling up at speed, which is core to achieving continuous delight and intimacy between businesses, their brands and their consumers across realities consumers choose.

About KFC ventures

KFC Ventures is Nityo Group’s venture funding arm. Headquartered in the US, Nityo Group’s presence extends to over 40 countries powered by 21,000+ employees. Nityo’s portfolio, along with their partner companies, offer a unique mix of solutions ranging from Digital Lending platforms, Anti-money laundering solutions, AI/ML Based Chat Bots, Secret Management Platforms, Enterprise Content Management Solutions, Tech Skill Assessment platform, Location Intelligence Solution, Call Center Automation Platform, Performance Management Platform, Cloud Migration and more.