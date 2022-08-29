METAONE ANNOUNCED ARCANE AS LEADING PARTNER FOR FIRST PRIVATE ROUND ONE

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MetaOne has recently announced Arcane (www.arcanegroup.io) as their leading partner for its first private round with a total of $4.2million raised for the development of their platform’s guild analytical tools and transformative smart contract for NFT management.

Arcane Group is a multi-stage venture capital firm with an interest in blockchain technologies across the whole spectrum. Since their inception in the early part of 2022, they have been investing in ideas and people who can unlock the true potential of web3 infrastructure.

According to Neil Su, partner at Arcane Group, “We are incredibly excited to announce our investment in MetaOne. By easing the onboarding process for many gamers to web3, a pain-point for current web3 games, and providing valuable analytics for the gaming ecosystem, it has shown the ability to create lasting synergies between the various participants in the gaming space. We look forward to lending our expertise and charting a course for the next era of web3 gaming platforms.

Looking at the bigger picture, our thesis has remained unchanged despite market conditions. We believe that the Metaverse and Web3 gaming represents the path of least resistance for non-cryptonatives to interact with blockchain technologies and has the potential to foster mass adoption at an accelerated rate.”

About MetaOne

Metaone, the one platform that commits to “Games Guilds As A Service”, is the largest SAAS to onboard massive games and guilds onto blockchain gaming. The platform’s single interface makes the transition from traditional gaming to blockchain effortless. It integrates into games’ architecture to mine relevant data for guilds analytics, equipped with guild management tools, offers asset management to empower stakeholders in generating their revenue, and designed smart contracts for cross-chain investments to be performed safely with transparency. Metaone is expected to launch its token, $METAONE, in the last quarter of 2022.

The team had a booth at Coinfest Asia 2022, powered by Enjinstarter, an event organized in Bali with a focus on the future of cryptocurrencies and the web3 in Asia. Event was a big success and Marrtin Hoon was a panel speaker in the event. For more information, you can check out MetaOne’s website to find out more.

Stay tuned with MetaOne:

Web: Metaone.gg

Twitter: twitter.com/metaonegg

Discord: discord.gg/ffFkuEwdzc

TG: t.me/metaonegg

SOURCE metaone