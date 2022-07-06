Meta’s AI can translate between 204 languages, including rare ones

Facebook’s owner Meta has created an AI model that can translate dozens more languages than the biggest current tools, and the company also claims the results are better than those of competitors

AI models can translate your typed words into hundreds of other languages Carol Yepes/Getty Images

Facebook’s owner Meta has created an artificial intelligence model that can translate 204 written languages and has released it under an open source licence so that anyone can use or improve the software. The company claims that the AI supports more languages and provides higher-quality translations than world-leading software.

The model, called No Language Left Behind, supports dozens more text-based languages than Google Translate, which currently works for 133, and Microsoft Translator, which caters for 110. The AI …