Meta’s text-to-audio AI can create common sounds and generate music

 October 31, 2022

Meta’s AudioGen text-to-audio artificial intelligence model could create sound for video games, film soundtracks or music production

7 October 2022

By Chris Stokel-Walker

An AI can create sounds that relate to a text prompt it is given

Maksim Kabakou/Shutterstock

An artificial intelligence model developed by Facebook owner Meta can generate sounds from a text prompt.

AudioGen, an AI worked on by Meta and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, turns text prompts such as “whistling with wind blowing” into an audio file that sounds like the scenario described. It is the sound-based equivalent of popular AI-based systems that generate images from text prompts, such as DALL-E or Midjourney, and that have captured the public imagination in …

