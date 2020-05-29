Meth addict caught on camera stealing used women’s underwear

A meth-addict has been caught on camera trying to break into a home to steal used underwear.

Devon Eckersley, 34, has been jailed for two years and two months after he was found guilty of a spree of burglaries in New Zealand‘s Hokitika in October and November last year.

He was caught after two women noticed their underwear was going missing.

The women, who lived near Eckersley, complained to the police on several occasions but they would not arrest Eckersley without proof.

While living in fear, the women decided to install security cameras around their home in the hopes of capturing Eckersley in the act.

And just days later, Eckersley was caught barefoot creeping around the home.

The footage obtained by stuff.co.nz shows Eckersley attempt to pry open a window with some kind of tool.

He seemingly discovers a security camera for the first time, directly gazing into the lens before running away on another occasion.

In a later clip, he climbs up to the camera and stares right into it before appearing to take the device and run away.

Eckersley began stealing underwear from the two women in October last year.

The women, who remained anonymous, noticed their underwear was missing on several occasions and reported the matter to police each time.

Police investigated each offence reported to them but did not have enough evidence to charge anyone.

‘Appropriate investigative steps were taken, in accordance with the available evidence,’ an NZ Police spokeswoman said.

Eventually, different things started going missing. Cash, a head torch and underwear were stolen on November 5, prompting another police complaint.

A friend of the women, James Eagle, was the first to suspect that Eckersley was behind the break-ins.

Eagle confronted Eckersley, warning him to stay away. Eckersley admitted to breaking into the women’s home but denied taking the underwear.

Someone broke into their home through a window to steal underwear and an SD card from a security camera on November 16.

The women told police about the break-in, also informing them about Eckersley’s confession to Eagle.

Eckersley parked his car next to the women’s house on November 21 and was spotted by one of the women, who called the police. Eckersley was not arrested.

Eagle said the women were scared that Eckersley might break in while they were at home.

‘They are constantly living in fear and sleeping with baseball bats. I was afraid for them,’ he said, according to stuff.co.nz.

Eagle went to Eckersley’s house and broke a window, threatening to ‘smash’ the meth addict if he didn’t stay away.

But instead of arresting Eckersley, police arrested Eagle and charged him with burglary over the incident on November 23.

Meanwhile, Eckersley was issued a trespass notice two days later.

The women caught Eckersley on CCTV for the first time on November 29, recording him casing the property and trying to break in through a window.

They showed the footage to police, who charged Eckersley with burglary and wilful trespass. He admitted to stealing the cash and torch but denied pinching underwear.

He bizarrely confessed to eight other burglaries around Hokitika while being questioned by police officers.

Eckersley’s victims included a gold miner, pounamu (a variety of jade) carvers and the two women whose underwear went missing.

They sought $30,000 (AU$27,988) in reparation for stolen cash, gold, pounamu, jewellery and household items.

In court on Friday, Eckersley said his life was ‘blighted by methamphetamine addiction’, which had given his life a ‘very sad trajectory’ in a court letter.

Judge Jane McMeeken acknowledged that Eckersley’s meth addiction had ‘ruined his life’ in her sentencing.

She found Eckersley guilty of multiple burglaries and sentenced him to two years and two months in jail.

Judge McMeeken only ordered him to pay back half of the reparations (AU$13,994) since he confessed to crimes that the police were not even investigating.