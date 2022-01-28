METHEORS NFT Presents Shontelle – Performing Live in Metaverse Virtual Reality

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — To celebrate the launch of their highly-anticipated, hand-done 3d avatar NFT collection, METHEORS NFT will present Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artist Shontelle’s world-debut live performance of her new single, “No More” (METHEORS theme) taking place at TRON Club in Somnium Space on January 29th at 5 PM EST.

In addition to being a Harper Bazaar’s International Music Icon Award recipient and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Shontelle is the first mainstream black recording artist to release an NFT, and the Head Moderator for Marc Cuban’s NFT Discord server. Now, she’s continuing to innovate and push the envelope by debuting her upcoming new single, “No More”, the first NFT-project specific theme song.

Shontelle partnered with the METHEORS NFT project, officially launching January 31st, 2022, because of the project’s philanthropic focus, storyline, founding partners’ vision and exceptional, hand-done 3d art- all of which made it stand out from other NFT projects.

“METHEORS has a mission that is meaningful to me – so much so that I joined the team,” Shontelle said. “Being able to use my platform to bring attention to critical environmental preservation issues, contribute to those causes, and at the same time integrate music into the Metaverse – that’s exciting and can have real impact.”

The METHEORS NFT Launch Party and theme song debut is open to all attendees with no tickets required. TRON Club is accessible through both the Somnium Space VR PC client, or through a simple web interface.

ABOUT METHEORS NFT

METHEORS NFT is an art-focused, metaverse utility NFT project launching its genesis collection on January 31, 2022. Artist Diego Zanelli brings his unique style and background in videogame and horror character design to the NFT space with 2111 Metaverse-ready, hand-done 3d avatars with no algorithmic trait distribution and forthcoming full body renders for all genesis collection holders. A portion of all METHEORS NFTs minted and ongoing royalties generated through secondary sales go to 4 environmental conservation charities. More details may be found on the METHEORS website . Pre-sale opportunities may be available – inquire in the METHEORS DIscord .

CONTACT INFORMATION:

METHEORS NFT

Josh Vajda

954.789.9008

TheMetheors@Gmail.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metheors-nft-presents-shontelle—performing-live-in-metaverse-virtual-reality-301470426.html

SOURCE METHEORS NFT

