Mexican authorities confiscate two bengals including one who was captured on a sidewalk with a lasso

Authorities in Mexico confiscated this week two Bengal tigers from a home in the western state of Jalisco after one of them escaped before it was captured and taken back to its den.

The Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that it had opened an investigation after one of the tigers was spotted pacing down a street in the municipality of Tlaquepaque.

A motorist recorded the hair-raising incident last Tuesday as three men chased after the feline before a man wearing a cowboy hat swirled a lasso above his head before appearing to loop it around the tiger’s neck.

Agents with the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection visited the home of the wild animals’ owner and found a nearly three-year-old female tiger along with a 10-month-old male.

The Bengal tigers were housed inside an enclosed area within a farm.

Both tigers were found to be ‘in good physical condition and with no obvious signs of abuse,’ the agency said in a statement.

However, the owner did not have the proper permit to house the Bengals and did not present an authorized plan ‘where the specifications of the facilities that guarantee the safety of both animals and the civilian population must be indicated, among other specific handling situations that the animals must have.’

According to El Informador, the men sought assistance from the Tlajomulco de Zúñiga Wildlife Rescue Unit, which went to the La Duraznera neighborhood but the Bengal tiger was not found.

Firefighters from Tlaquepaque were also called. There were no reports of injuries.

