MGI Launches the DCS Lab Initiative to Expand Global Omics Access and Capabilities

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MGI, a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, today announced the DCS Lab Initiative to help facilitate large-scale leading multi-omics laboratories and spur critical scientific research. Under the initiative, the company will provide its cutting-edge DNA sequencing, cell omics and spatial omics technologies to selected research organizations around the world.

“We are proud that through the DCS Lab Initiative, MGI technology and innovation will empower researchers and scientists in achieving their next breakthrough,” said Duncan Yu, President of MGI. “Our broad range of capabilities and full-process engineering expertise have made a difference to many and accommodated different needs and requirements. We look forward to making our technologies ever more accessible and affordable, enabling all to experience a new level of convenience, accuracy, and efficiency.”

With its name taken from the first letter of MGI’s three core technologies, the DCS Lab Initiative is MGI’s first initiative targeting international laboratories with focus on frontier science and represents the company’s unique capability within the industry in providing end-to-end products for applications ranging from DNA genomics to cell omics and spatial omics. It also aligns with the company’s vision to enhance access to omics worldwide for the development of life science and healthcare. The DCS Lab can support a minimum of 10,000 high-depth WGS (Whole Genome Sequencing) per year, or 3,000 cell reactions per year, or 480 spatial-temporal transcriptomic chips. A standard lab of DCSLab requires only 100-150 square meters of space. The mini lab can be kept within 100 square meters, while the super lab occupies an area of over 300 square meters.

From DNA data conversion, sequencing to analysis and data storage, MGI provides an efficient workflow with accurate results through a comprehensive range of clinical ultra-high, high, and medium-throughput sequencers powered by DNBSEQ™ technology, as well as lab automation systems and BIT platforms. To date, DNBSEQ™ technology has enabled multiple National Genome Projects in UAE, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil. With the release of the fully automated DNBSEQ-T20×2* sequencer earlier this year, MGI introduced a sub-$100 human genome era, which will accelerate the progress of the human genome understanding and change the course of the global genomics landscape, particularly in areas such as population genomics.

In the field of cell omics, MGI supports single-cell library prep and sequencing via a one-stop platform. The portable, power-free DNBelab C Series High-throughput Single-cell RNA Series Library Preparation Set V2.0 enables the entire process of single-cell RNA sequencing and data analysis for single-cell transcriptome research and application of more than 30 biological species, such as human, mouse, monkey, pig and plant, including blood, organ and nuclei. As of February 2023, MGI’s one-stop platform, which incorporates its cell preparation product, automation library preparation and sequencing platforms, and data analysis tools, has been adopted by more than 100 research institutes and sequencing service providers with excellent results. Based on the single-cell sequencing platform, MGI has accumulated over 50 papers, including two papers in Nature and one paper in Cell. Among them, 21 papers have an IF (Impact Factor) of 10 or greater, which thoroughly demonstrates the superior performance of the MGI’ single-cell platform.

Lastly, MGI offers spatiotemporal multi-omics solutions by way of Stereo-Seq™ technology. Built on DNA Nanoball (DNB) technology, Stereo-Seq empowers scientists to detect thousands of genes simultaneously, complete spatiotemporal maps and understand how genes interact and change over time – all with unprecedented precision, centimeter level panoramic field-of-view and subcellular resolution. It has been widely adapted in development, organ, evolution, disease research and more. In November 2022, DNBelab C4 helped scientists create the world’s first three-dimensional single-cell atlas of the cerebral cortex of macaques, setting a new milestone for the development of brain science and providing a new foundation for the research of brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. In June 2023, in collaboration with Fudan University Affiliated High School and Zhongshan Hospital, researchers used Stereo-seq technology for the first time to decoded the process of tumor cells invading normal liver cells, thereby contributing to the development of liver cancer treatment strategies.

With the goal of making MGI’s innovative technologies more accessible and affordable for all, the DCS Lab helps researchers and scientists overcome technical and funding challenges that are standing in the way of new discoveries and advances. By harnessing its extensive capacity for omics research, the DCS Lab empowers researchers to swiftly and easily employ advanced technologies.

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its affiliates, “MGI”), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production, and sales of sequencing instruments*, reagents*, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. As of June 30, 2023, MGI has more than 2,800 employees, and 35.2% of whom are R&D personnel. Founded in 2016, MGI operates in more than 90 countries and regions, serving more than 2,400 customers. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mgi-launches-the-dcs-lab-initiative-to-expand-global-omics-access-and-capabilities-301923269.html

SOURCE MGI Tech Co., Ltd.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

