MGM Sets ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Movie with ‘Hamilton’ Director Thomas Kail

MGM is developing a “Fiddler On The Roof” movie with “Hamilton” director Thomas Kail, who will direct and produce with Dan Jinks and Aaron Harnick

The original “Fiddler on the Roof” opened on Broadway in 1964 and won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score of a Musical, Best Director and Best Choreographer. Norman Jewison directed the 1971 film, which was nominated for eight Oscars and won three.

“Fiddler” centers on Tevye, the father of five daughters who tries to maintain his Jewish religious and cultural traditions in 1906 amid an edict from the Tsar evicting the Jews from the small town of Anatevka.

Kail directed the off-Broadway and Broadway productions of “In the Heights” and “Hamilton,” winning the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for the latter. He directed and produced the live capture film of” Hamilton” that will be released on Disney Plus this July.

Steven Levenson has been tapped to write the adaptation. He won a Writers Guild Award and was Emmy nominated for writing and producing the FX limited series “Fosse/Verdon,” which he developed with Kail. He most recently penned the screenplay for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

