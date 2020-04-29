MHA allows movement of migrants, tourists, students stranded at various places

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students will be allowed to move with conditions during lockdown.

All states have been asked to designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons.

Nodal authorities shall register stranded persons within their states or union territories, said the ministry.

All such people will be medically screened at source and destination and kept in home or institutional quarantine on arrival, say the latest guidelines from the ministry.

The latest guidelines say buses will be used for transport of groups of such people. These buses will be sanitised and will have to follow social distancing norms in seating.

States or union territories falling on transit route will allow passage of such people. In case a group of stranded people wish to move from one state to another, states may consult each other, mutually agree to movement by road, said MHA.

