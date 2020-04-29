MHA Guidelines: Interstate travel of stranded people: Here are the MHA guidelines | India News – Times of India

The guidelines issued by the Union health ministry —

All states/UTs should designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending such stranded persons. The nodal authorities shall also register the stranded persons within their states/UTs.

In case a group of stranded persons wish to move between one state/UT and another state/UT, the sending and receiving states may consult each other and mutually agree to the movement by road.

The moving person (s) would be screened and those found asymptomatic would be allowed to proceed.

Buses shall be used for the transport of groups of persons. The buses will be sanitised and shall follow safe social distancing norms in seating.

The States/UT failing on the transit route will allow the passage of such person to the receiving states/UT.

On arrival at their destination, such person (s) would be assessed by the local health authorities and kept in home quarantine, unless the assessment requires keeping the person(s) in institutional quarantine, They would be kept under watch with periodic health check-ups. For this purpose, such persons may be encouraged to use ‘Aarogya Setu’ app through their which health status can be monitored and tracked.

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday announced that migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded in various parts of the country would be allowed to travel across the states to their homes, adhering to a set of guidelines.