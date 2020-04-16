MHA issues guidelines for using Zoom app; says ‘not safe for video conferencing’

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued advisory and maintained that the Zoom, an American video communication platform, is not a secure video conferencing platform for private individuals.

The MHA has issued guidelines for those who want to use the application regardless of the loopholes and suggested for security configuration.

The MHA guidelines include the following points Set a new user ID and password for each meeting

Enable the waiting room, so that every user can enter only when the host, who is conducting the meeting, admits them.

Disable join before the test.

Allow screen sharing by host only.

Disable “allow remove participants to rejoin.”

Restrict/disable file transfer option (if not required)

Lock the conference once the attendees have joined.

Restrict the recording feature.

End meeting, not just leave (for the administrator)

The American platform has come into controversy after experts said that it breaches data privacy and share user data with third parties. Earlier, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team CERT-In had stated that unguarded usage of the digital application can be vulnerable to cyber attacks, including leakage of sensitive office information to criminals. However, the app has become widely popular after the lockdown due to coronavirus as people have switched to digital classes and conferences.