MHA New Guidelines: Who is eligible for home isolation | India News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Patients who have been clinically diagnosed as very mild or pre-symptomatic cases of Covid-19 are first required to isolate themselves at home in order to break the chain of transmission. The ministry of health and family welfare on Monday issued additional guidelines for such patients with mild symptoms.
Who needs to and is allowed to isolate at home?
* The person should be clinically assigned as a very mild case/ pre-symptomatic case by the treating medical officer.
* Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts.
* A caregiver should be available to provide care on 24×7 basis. A communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation.
Guidelines to follow when you are in home quarantine
* The caregiver and all close contacts of such cases should take Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer.
* Download Arogya Setu App on mobile (available at: https://www.mygov.in/aarogya-setuapp/) and it should remain active at all times (through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi).
* The patient will have to agree to monitor his health and regularly inform his health status to the District Surveillance Officer for further follow up by the surveillance teams.
* The patient will have to fill in an undertaking on self-isolation and will also follow home quarantine guidelines.
It is to be noted that as per existing guidelines, during the containment phase the patients clinically assigned as ‘moderate or severe’ are admitted to a covid care center or a dedicated covid health center or a dedicated covid hospital respectively. Only cases which have been clinically diagnosed as very mild or pre-symptomatic can quarantine themselves at home.
(Source: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare)
