MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley Provides Notice of Data Security Incident

BRYAN, Texas, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley (“MHMR”), a non-profit community health center, has learned of a data security incident that may have involved the personal and protected health information of certain employees and patients that received services from MHMR. This notification provides information about the incident and resources available to assist potentially impacted individuals.

On November 5, 2022, MHMR experienced a security incident disrupting access to certain computer systems. In response, MHMR took immediate steps to secure its systems and promptly launched an investigation. In so doing, MHMR engaged independent digital forensics and incident response experts to determine what happened and to identify any information that may have been accessed or acquired without authorization as a result, including the engagement of an independent team to perform a comprehensive review of all data that may have been affected by the incident. On or about May 30, 2023, this review identified that the personal and/or protected health information related to certain employees and current and former patients may have been involved. MHMR then exhausted its resources to diligently obtain and compile missing address information, where available, to effectuate notification to those potentially affected, which was completed on July 17, 2023.

Please know that at this time, MHMR has no knowledge that personal information was used to commit identity theft or for other illicit financial gain. However, on July 28, 2023, notice of this incident was provided to potentially impacted individuals with available address information. The notice that was provided included information about the incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to help protect their information.

The following personal and protected health information varied between individuals but may have been involved in the incident: name, Social Security number, driver’s license number, financial account information, username and access information, medical record number, Medicaid or Medicare number, medical treatment and/or diagnosis information, and/or health insurance information.

The security of information is a top priority at MHMR and protecting employee and patient information at all costs is a critical operational piece to MHMR’s role as a care provider. MHMR has implemented additional measures to enhance the security of its digital environment in an effort to minimize the likelihood of a similar event from occurring in the future. MHMR has also established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM Central Time and can be reached at 1-888-220-4956.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mhmr-authority-of-brazos-valley-provides-notice-of-data-security-incident-301888472.html

SOURCE MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

