Michael Bublé’s wife defends singer after fans criticize him for elbowing her: ‘It’s not fair’

Singer Michael Bublé’s wife Luisana Lopilato has spoken out in his defense after a video of him elbowing her during an online chat went viral.

The Argentine actress and model stood up for her husband of nine years after fans reacted with concern to footage of an Instagram Live chat.

The video sees Bublé, 44, elbow Lopilato, 32, out of shot as they both greet the camera in Spanish. They both look shocked and then he pulls her into an embrace.

Speaking in a video on social media Lopilato, thanked her fans for their concern, but insisted she is fine.

She said in Spanish, translated by Hola magazine: “I’ve seen your messages over the weekend and I am very thankful. Thank you for worrying. It’s very important that we pay attention to these problems that have been mentioned and that I am lucky not to suffer. But, it is important to pay attention to be able to help women that are going through it.”

Chiquititas star Lopilato told her 4.7 million followers in a post written in Spanish on Instagram: “I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times more!! It’s not fair!”

She hit out at critics, adding: “This person is doing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying and locked up, to have fame and more followers. He is telling lies that I will not allow because he disrespects my family, so I ask you who have trusted me so much for years that you do not allow it either!”

Lopilato and Bublé live in Canada with their two sons —Noah, 6, and Elias, 4 — and 19-month-old daughter Vida. Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.

During the lockdown imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus they have been sharing live sessions on social media which show them working out and cooking together.

The couple met in 2008, shortly after Bublé split from English actress Emily Blunt. Bublé co-wrote the hit single “Haven’t Met You Yet” for Lopilato while they were dating, and she appeared in his music video.

They became engaged in November 2009 and married in Buenos Aires in March 2011.

