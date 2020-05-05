Michael Clarke makes another reference to ex Lara Bingle – as iconic images of their romance surface

Their tumultuous engagement ended a decade ago, but it seems Michael Clarke still can’t stop talking about Lara Bingle.

The 39-year-old retired cricketer discussed Lara’s infamous ‘diamond ring in the toilet incident’ on his Big Sports Breakfast radio show last week, and on Monday couldn’t help but return to the topic of his ex-fiancée.

During the show, Michael recalled his famous 2009 showdown with teammate Simon Katich, who had famously accused him of trying to leave post-game celebrations to see Lara, now 32.

Lara, a stunning bikini model, and Michael, a talented batsman, were once once considered the ‘Posh and Becks’ of Australia.

They began dating in 2007, after meeting on the set of Channel Nine’s now-defunct reality TV show, Torvill and Dean’s Dancing on Ice.

In March the following year, the glamour couple became engaged during a romantic trip to New York.

Upon returning to Australia, the lovebirds celebrated their engagement with 300 of their closest friends and family at a function centre at Sydney’s Luna Park.

During their relationship, the smitten cricketer had the model’s initials tattooed on his shoulder and spoiled her with gifts such as a $300,000 Aston Martin.

In April 2008, Michael made international headlines when he was spotted pushing Lara’s car 100m down the road after it ran out of fuel in Cronulla, Sydney.

Happy days! Upon returning to Australia, the lovebirds celebrated their engagement with 300 of their closest friends and family at a function centre at Sydney’s Luna Park. Pictured at the Allan Border Medal in February 2008

‘He didn’t seem happy, he seemed a little bit rushed. It was a funny sight to see,’ a witness told News Corp at the time.

Michael and Lara’s car dramas weren’t over, however.

In December 2009, Lara’s Aston Martin was stolen from the couple’s Bondi Beach home.

Thankfully, the luxury vehicle was found two days later with only minor damage.

In March 2010, Michael famously left his teammates midway through a New Zealand tour to return to Australia for ‘personal reasons.’

In a late night press conference two days later, he confirmed that his two-year engagement to the former Tourism Australia spokesmodel was over.

Their split came just months after a photo of Lara in the shower taken by AFL star Brendan Fevola was publicly leaked and went viral.

It’s over! Michael confirmed that his two-year engagement to the former Tourism Australia spokesmodel was over during a late-night press conference in March 2010. Pictured at the Allan Border Medal in February 2009

Following their split, there were then highly-publicised rumours that Lara’s $200,000 engagement ring was flushed down the toilet in their $6million Bondi beachside pad.

Plumbers even appeared at the complex, but it was unclear whether they were just trying to hijack a saucy media story with a canny marketing stunt.

Michael finally addressed the rumours six years later in a tell-all interview with 60 Minutes, describing them as ‘complete made-up 100 percent bulls**t!’

‘I’d like to say I’m a very silly man. But I’m not that silly. I’m not throwing any diamond ring down a toilet,’ he said in 2016.

During the interview, Michael admitted he found himself ‘hiding from the media crews parked outside his home’ after the split.

‘There were cameras 24/7 so I ended up hiding in the boot of a mate’s car,’ he revealed.

Michael and Lara’s Bondi apartment became the centre of headlines in May 2017, when celebrity accountant Anthony Bell moved in, amid his messy marriage breakdown with Kelly Landry.

After splitting from Lara Michael went on to marry his now ex-wife Kyly Boldy (née Clarke), 38.

The couple wed in May, 2012 during a fairytale ceremony in New South Wales’ picturesque Blue Mountains.

They welcomed their only child, a daughter named Kelsey Lee, in 2015.

Meanwhile, in February 2014, Lara was famously seen sizing up Kyly in a magazine while she indulged in a manicure in Sydney.

Lara was looking at a round-up of the fashion at the recent Allan Border Medal Awards – an event Lara previously attended on the arm of her ex Michael.

Kyly, who was then known as Australia’s Queen of the WAGs, was the feature of the spread, and was pictured looking glamorous in an over-the-top blue sequined dress.

Kyly and Michael split in September 2019 after seven years of marriage, but did not announce their break-up until five months later in February.

They are in the midst of a divorce estimated to be worth $40million but remain on friendly terms.

In a joint statement in February, the Clarkes said the split was ‘amicable’ decision and ‘the best course’ for their daughter.

The news came as a surprise to many, as Kyly had told Daily Mail Australia in January 2019: ‘We’re not, never were and never will be splitting.’

Just hours after announcing his divorce from Kyly, Michael sold the Bondi apartment he once shared with Lara for a figure ‘in the low $7 millions.

Over the years, Lara and Michael have spoken at length to the media about their doomed engagement.

In October 2013, Lara reflected on their romance in an interview with news.com.au, telling the publication that leaving him was ‘the best thing she ever did’.

‘I got to experience all these opportunities. Otherwise, I would have three children by now. I felt like I was living in his dream,’ she said.

Kyly promptly hit back, saying anything Lara said about her husband was ‘water off a duck’s back’ and said she shouldn’t use the media as a forum to talk about herself.

Meanwhile, in October 2016, Michael spoke about his time with Lara after his autobiography My Story carried pictures of him with his former flame.

Speaking on KIIS FM, Michael said he felt compelled to include his high profile relationship with the model in the memoir.

‘It’s part of my life,’ he responded when presenter Kyle Sandilands probed him about Lara’s inclusion.

‘If I didn’t talk about it somebody else would and write about it.’

During the same interview, Michael insisted that Kyly was ‘pretty cool’ about him publicly discussing his ex, explaining: ‘She understands everyone’s got a history and everyone’s got a past. It’s been in the media so long.’

‘We’ve moved on. I’m married and I’ve got a daughter,’ the retired sportsman added.

After splitting from Michael, Lara went on to start a relationship with Australian actor Sam Worthington, 43.

The couple confirmed their relationship in October 2013, before relocating from Sydney to New York in 2014.

In December 2014 they wed during a private ceremony in Melbourne.

Lara later confirmed she was six months pregnant when they tied the knot.

The couple were in Los Angeles when they welcomed their first child, a son named Rocket Zot, in March 2015.

They welcomed their second son, amed Racer, in October 2016.

A month later, Michael told the media that he had ‘no idea’ that Lara had given birth to her second child.

‘Did she? Oh I didn’t know,’ he told Yahoo when quizzed on the big news at Hublot’s All Black event.

Michael asked if he still kept in contact with his ex, to which he replied: ‘Not at all, no.’

Lara, who is currently pregnant with Sam’s third child, has enjoyed a fruitful and varied career since splitting from Michael.

She tried her hand at a career in reality TV in 2012 by starring in the ill-fated show Being Lara Bingle, before going on to launch a self-tanning and cosmetics range called The Base in 2014.

In 2018, Lara rebranded The Base as a non-for-profit organisation called Share The Base, following rumours the company would be shutting down after an online fire sale.