Michael Holding finds no logic in legalising ball-tampering, Waqar Younis says saliva must

Michael Holding feels legalising ball tampering in the post COVID-19 world is a bit “self contradictory” while Proteas great Allan Donald is completely on the opposite end of the spectrum on a subject that has divided opinions.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), during its recent CEC meeting, considered the use of artificial substances on the ball instead of saliva.

“I have read that ICC is contemplating preventing people from using saliva on the ball due to COVID-19 and allowing them to use foreign substances on the ball to keep the shine on but in front of the umpire. I don’t understand the logic behind that,” Holding told ESPNCricinfo.

The West Indies great also questioned the ICC for shifting its stand on the issue by allowing foreign substance instead of saliva or sweat.

“Before they got to that point they said if they restart cricket it has to be played in a bio-secure environment.

“They were saying cricketers for instance would have to isolate themselves for two weeks to make sure that everything was fine for when they got to the venue before the match started. And everyone involved (with the match) will have to do the same thing,” he said. What Holding can’t fathom is that if people quarantine themselves and then start playing, why saliva can’t be used then.

“Now, if you are saying everyone is in the bio-secure environment, you are staying in the same hotel, you are not moving for the length of time you are playing the matches, if that is the case why are you worried about someone’s saliva?

“That person according to what you are doing should be free of Covid-19. If the ICC thinks that the two-week period to prove that you are free of Covid-19 is not foolproof, then that means you are putting everyone in that environment in jeopardy?

