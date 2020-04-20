Michael Klim: family’s Brighton development makes a splash

Two luxe residences built by Olympic champion Michael Klim’s family have swum onto Brighton’s market. Picture: Brett Costello

Luxe apartments created by champion swimmer Michael Klim’s family have hit the market in Brighton.

The Olympian’s parents Wojtek and Ewa Klim have listed two nearly-completed residences at 42 Carpenter St with a $4.12 million asking price each.

Mr Klim, who manages Michael’s swimming school Klim Swim, said the couple had “thrown their superannuation” at the project.

1 & 2/42 Carpenter Street, Brighton are for sale by the Klim family.

A younger Klim with his Wojtek and Ewa.

“We purchased the block of land as our third development project in Brighton because it was 150m from Church St,” Mr Klim said.

“We originally wanted to make three apartments but there were objections from the community, so we finally built just two top-end residences.”

He said it was unusual to find apartment living on such a small scale in the bayside area.

The apartments are due for completion in July or August.

The Klim family immigrated from Poland with their son Michael about 30 years ago before diving into the development game.

The gold medallist shared the listing on his social media writing he was “very proud” of his parents for their work on the “beautiful development in Brighton”.

Kay & Burton Bayside agent Tamara Penno said the development was one of the most impressive produced by the couple.

Miele appliances are being used in the kitchen.

The apartments have a $4.12 million asking price each.

“It’s only seconds from Church St and they are really beautiful in size, with lots of natural light coming in, high-end appliances and attention to detail,” Ms Penno said.

“I can see downsizers being really interested in these properties, especially with a lift that runs right between the basement to the penthouse.”

The Klim family bought the vacant block for $1.86 million in 2015, according to CoreLogic. In the past two years they collaborated with architect Karl Degering to create the homes, which are set for completion in July or August.

Wojtek Klim is the managing director of Klim Swim. Picture: Steven Crabtree

They family previously tried to sell the plans and permits in 2018, but failed to attract a buyer at the $3.15-$3.465 million price guide.

Wojtek and Ewa have lived in Brighton for the past 20 years, during the time his their famous son relocated to Bali. The retired swimmer now operates skincare company Milk & Co and a Melbourne swimming tuition operation.

He still owns property in Melbourne and regularly visits his parents.

