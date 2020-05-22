Jimmys Post

Bad blood? Michelle Bridges appears to take a swipe at her ex Steve ‘Commando’ Willis with a cryptic post about ‘people holding you back’

By Jessamy Tredinnick For Daily Mail Australia

Celebrity fitness guru Michelle Bridges appeared to take a subtle swipe at her ex-partner Steve ‘Commando’ Willis on Thursday.

The former Biggest Loser trainer, 49, left a cryptic comment on Instagram after sharing a photo of herself bonding with her four-year-old son, Axel.

A follower had noted how good Michelle was looking, and the mother-of-one said it was because she’d ‘cut out’ negative people from her life. 

‘Can I say that as time has gone on this year you’re looking more and more contented and calm. The stress has gone from your face. Just lovely,’ the fan wrote. 

Michelle was quick to respond – and comment could be seen as a thinly-veiled reference to her split from Steve late last year. 

‘It’s amazing what can happen when you cut stuff which has been holding you back. It’s a release,’ she wrote. 

Steve and Michelle quietly split in December, but their break-up didn’t make headlines until the following month, when Michelle was charged with mid-range drink driving on Australia Day.

She blew 0.086 after being pulled over in her Range Rover at about 11.25am on January 26. Her son was in the car at the time.

After being arrested, she released a statement claiming she was going through a ‘very difficult time’ following her split from Steve, 43.

Michelle was later fined $750 and had her licence disqualified for three months, after pleading guilty in a Sydney court.

The former couple met on set of The Biggest Loser in 2007, at a time when they were both in relationships with other people.

They began dating in 2015, after splitting from their respective partners, and welcomed Axel in December that year.

Family: Michelle and Steve began dating in 2015 after splitting from their respective partners, and welcomed Axel in December that year

