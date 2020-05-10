Michelle Keegan insists she is ‘the blokiest one’ in the Brassic cast

She plays the feisty yet ‘strong’ Erin in the smash hit Sky One series, Brassic, which returned for series two on Thursday night.

And Michelle Keegan has no issues working with the predominantly male cast and has insisted that she is ‘the blokiest one.’

The Our Girl star, 32, spoke to The Daily Star Sunday about the show that also stars Joe Gilgun, Damien Molony and Ryan Sampson.

Gorgeous: Michelle Keegan has no issues working with the predominantly male cast and has insisted that she is ‘the blokiest one’

The beauty shared: ‘The lads invited me in, I never felt like an outsider. I’ve always got on with everyone.

‘It never felt different for me – I literally am the blokiest one. I never felt like I was the only girl. We gelled straight away.’

Brassic follows the story of Lancashire native Vinnie, played by Joe, who suffers from bipolar disorder and his best pal Dylan, who he has been inseparable from since childhood.

Michelle’s character Erin, who is Dylan’s girlfriend, threatens the childhood comrades’ friendship when she plans to leave town and start a new life for herself and her son, Tyler.

Fitting in: The Our Girl star, 32, spoke to The Daily Star Sunday about the show that also stars Joe Gilgun, Damien Molony and Ryan Sampson

The boys have dealt, scammed, bribed and conned their way through adolescence, but now, on the brink of adulthood, their dealing and stealing is catching up with them, with the repercussions of their crimes heading their way.

Veering between hilarious comedy and heartfelt emotion, Brassic is about irreplaceable, lifelong friends, loyalty and the things that come between them.

In the same interview, Michelle described her character as ‘strong’ and praised show writers by saying: ‘It is an amazing script.’

The beauty shared: ‘The lads invited me in, I never felt like an outsider. I’ve always got on with everyone. It never felt different for me- I literally am the blokiest one. I never felt like I was the only girl. We gelled straight away’ (pictured in March)

The show is directed by Daniel O’Hara (Being Human, Silent Witness) and Jon Wright (Our Girl).

Joe, co-creator, said: ‘I’m truly humbled by the opportunity. We’ve got an amazing team of creators and watching it all take form has been very moving. Bipolar is a big part of my life.

‘We want to show that you can have mental health issues and in some cases live a productive, exciting life, full of adventure.

‘Our writer Danny Brocklehurst and my friend David Quayle have been invaluable in taking this journey with me. Embrace who you are, decide what to be and go be it.’

‘Strong’: In the same interview, Michelle described her character as ‘strong’ and praised show writers by saying: ‘It is an amazing script’