Michelle Money's Daughter is 'Doing Well' & Is Out of ICU After Skateboarding Accident





Michelle Money‘s daughter Brielle is getting better!

Brielle‘s dad, and Michelle‘s ex, Ryan Money has provided an update on how his daughter is doing after her “terrible skateboarding accident,” saying that she is slowly starting to improve.

“Brie had a big win today. She moved from the PICU (pediatric intensive care unit) to the NTU (Neuroscience Trauma Unit),” Ryan wrote on Instagram. “She is doing so well!! Truly your prayers have been heard and are being answered. Your love, thoughts, spirit, positive energy are felt!”

Back in March, Brielle, 15, was involved in a horrible accident where she was suffering from “serious brain trauma and a fractured skull” and was put on life support in the ICU. She underwent surgery to relieve pressure on her brain.

“Anyone familiar with a TBI recovery knows that this is a sacred and special time. I’m not sure how many times I have cried today,” Ryan continued. “Brielle has a road ahead of her and with as tough as she shown herself to be we have high hopes but also we have all the time and energy she needs from us.”

