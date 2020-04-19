Michelle Obama And Laura Bush Join Forces To Share Hope In The Dark Days Of COVID-19

Former first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush joined up Saturday to offer a virtual bipartisan message of hope amid the COVID-19 crisis as part of the “One World: Together at Home” international concert Saturday.

The women hailed the courage of first-line workers amid the pandemic, from health-care staff to police, grocery store clerks, pharmacists, veterinarians and sanitation workers as part of the event organized by the World Health Organization and the nonprofit organization Global Citizen. “You’re the fabric of our country and your strength will carry us through this crisis,” said Bush.

“The spirit and courage of the American people is most evident in times of crisis, and during this period of physical separation, we’ve never been closer. Not just in our great country, but tonight we stand with the people of the world,” she added.

Obama warned that the “coming days will not be easy.” But she assured “this global family of ours is strong. We will continue to be here for one another and we will get through this crisis. Together.

The multi-network, multi-artist extravaganza featured a line-up including The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, John Legend, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Lady Gaga to raise funds for WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.