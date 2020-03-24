Michelle Obama Gets ‘Condolences’ That Malia & Sasha Are Home From College From Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres wanted Michelle Obama to know she was thinking of her during this incredibly tough time: being quarantined with both daughters home from college!

Ellen DeGeneres, 62, continued to deal with her deep boredom during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order by calling more and more of her celebrity friends. And that now includes former First Lady Michelle Obama, who gave a little insight into what her famous family is doing during the shutdown. Ya know, we’re just trying to, like, structure our days,” Obama told the comedian. “I mean, everybody’s home,” Michelle, 56, told Ellen during their March 23 chat. “The girls are back because colleges are now online. So they’re off in their respective rooms doing their online classes and I think Barack is — I don’t know where he is. He was on the phone on a conference call. I just got finished with a conference call.”

Michelle and husband Barack, the former president, share two daughters: Sasha Obama, 18, and Malia Obama, 21. Both daughters are busy college students. Sasha is in the middle of her first year at the University of Chicago; Malia is now a junior at Harvard. Ellen jokingly expressed her “condolences” that Barack and Michelle’s alone time was interrupted by having both of their kids home again. “Because you were expressing how happy you were that they were gone,” Ellen said, referencing what Michelle said about being an empty nester at Oprah‘s WW 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus tour.

“I know. I know,” Michelle said. “I shouldn’t have boasted about that. The gods were getting me back. They’re back!” She was kidding, of course. She revealed that while they’re all at home, “trying to, you know know, just keep a routine going. But we also got a little Netflix and chilling happening.” Leave it to a mom to not know what “Netflix and chill” actually means.

Always brightens my day to get a call from my friend Ellen, especially on this rainy Monday at home. It’s good to know that even when we’re apart, we’ve still got each other. 💪🏾#StayAtHome https://t.co/eBlVKED1Dv — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 23, 2020

Jokes aside, Michelle posted a loving message on Instagram helping those dealing with anxiety and loneliness while stuck at home. “Whatever you’re going through right now, I want you to know you aren’t alone. Even as we practice social distancing, this new normal is something we are figuring out together,” she wrote. The former FLOTUS included mental health resources