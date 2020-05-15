Michelle Obama partners with MTV for national virtual prom

Obama’s nonpartisan organization, When We All Vote, and MTV will host a virtual prom event for the class of 2020.

The event, announced on Thursday, is meant to boost the spirits of the students whose proms and graduation ceremonies have been canceled due to Covid-19 as well as shine a light on registering and voting in the national election in November.

MTV’s Prom-athon is also being held in partnership with the 2020 Prom Challenge which Obama publicized in February by sharing her own prom photo.

The event is scheduled to kick off on May 22 with an all-day, on-air takeover on MTV featuring prom-themed throwback movies and short-form original content highlighting the winning schools and students.