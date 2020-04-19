Michelle Obama Shows Off Natural Curls On ‘One World’ Event In Joint First Lady Moment With Laura Bush

Fans were so delighted to see former first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush come together on the ‘One World’ special! The duo shared a powerful and uplifting message for viewers.

Michelle Obama, 56, stunned on the “One World: Together At Home” global special! The former first lady rocked her natural curls as she shared an inspirational message alongside former first lady Laura Bush, 73. “Laura and I want to express our overwhelming gratitude to the medical professionals, first responders and so many others on the front lines risking their lives on our behalf,” Michelle said in her segment, showing off her chic shoulder length cut and gorgeous volume. “The coming days will not be easy. But this global family of ours is strong. We will continue to be here for one another, and we will get through this crisis together,” she continued. The Becoming author kept her style simple in a bright blue top and diamond earrings, opting for a natural makeup look that highlighted her picture-perfect complexion.

“Over the years, Laura and I have traveled across this country and around the world. And we’ve had the profound privilege of getting to know you and your families. Your hopes, your struggles, and your triumphs,” Michelle continued in her incredibly moving speech, echoing the theme in her later tweet. “Thank you to all the essential workers who are getting up every day and risking their lives on our behalf. @LauraWBush and I were honored to show our support for their heroic efforts during tonight’s @GlblCtzn’s One World: #TogetherAtHome Special,” Michelle posted.

Laura also took the opportunity to share an uplifting message during this difficult time. “Michelle and I are thrilled to join you in your homes for this special program,” the Spoken from the Heart author began. “The spirit and courage of the American people is most evident in times of crisis. And during this difficult period of physical separation, we’ve never been closer. Not just in our brave country, but tonight we stand with the people of the world,” she continued, going on to express her gratitude to those working hard on the front lines.

“We’re thankful for the pharmacists, the veterinarians, the police officers, the sanitation workers, and those of you working in grocery stories, or delivering food and supplies to our homes. You’re the fabric of our country, and your strength will carry us through this crisis,” Laura added.

Michelle Obama & Laura Bush.

Two different first ladies.

Two different political parties.

Together representing ONE Nation, under God, indivisible… 🇺🇸❤ pic.twitter.com/73n6qgV4vM — Daniela Ferrera (@DFerrera98) April 19, 2020

Fans were so thrilled to see these two inspirational women come together for their appearance, and showed some love on Twitter! “Having Laura Bush and Michelle Obama speaking together is so powerful #TogetherAtHome,” user

@Brooke__Justina gushed. “Michelle Obama & Laura Bush. Two different first ladies.Two different political parties. Together representing ONE Nation, under God, indivisible…,” @DFerrera98 poignantly noted. “Watching Laura Bush and Michelle Obama and I’m actually crying. Such beautiful, graceful women. I miss that so much. I miss good #GlobalCitizens,” @Justlove3332 also shared.