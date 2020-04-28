Michelle Obama’s New Documentary Traces Her Book Tour

After their Oscar win with “American Factory”, Barack and Michelle Obama are back with a documentary titled “Becoming”, which gives an intimate, behind-the-scenes look on her book tour.

The documentary is titled after the memoir, which was published in 2018. It offers an up-close look at Michelle Obama’s life, taking viewers behind-the-scenes as she goes on a 34-city tour to promote her book, reports variety.com.

Along with the announcement, Michelle Obama shared a note expressing hope that the Netflix film will offer viewers “joy and a bit of respite” during our collective “struggle to weather this pandemic”.

“I’m excited to let you know that on May 6, Netflix will release ‘BECOMING’, a documentary film directed by Nadia Hallgren that looks at my life and the experiences I had while touring following the release of my memoir. Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with. In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud,” she said in the note.

She continued: “I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, tend to our communities, and try to keep up with work and school while coping with huge amounts of loss, confusion, and uncertainty.

“It’s hard these days to feel grounded or hopeful, but I hope that like me, you’ll find joy and a bit of respite in what Nadia has made. Because she’s a rare talent, someone whose intelligence and compassion for others comes through in every frame she shoots. Most importantly, she understands the meaning of community, the power of community, and her work is magically able to depict it,” she added.

The memoir as well as the film highlight the power of community to bridge divides and the spirit of connection. The documentary will release on Netflix on May 6. It hails from the Obamas’ exclusive development pact with the streaming giant via their Higher Ground Productions banner, which they launched last year.

Documentarian Nadia Hallgren directed the film with Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Ness and Lauren Cioffi on board as producers.

Michelle Obama stressed that she is a “hugger”, and feels that it is the most natural and equalising “gesture one human can make toward another”.

“And this is one of the toughest parts of our new reality: Things that once felt simple — going to see a friend, sitting with someone who is hurting, embracing someone new — are now not simple at all. But I’m here for you. And I know you are here for one another. Even as we can no longer safely gather or feed off the energy of groups, even as many of us are living with grief, loneliness, and fear, we need to stay open and able to put ourselves in other people’s shoes. Empathy is our lifeline here. It’s what will get us to the other side. Let’s use it to redirect our attention toward what matters most, reconsider our priorities, and find ways to better remake the world in the image of our hopes,” she noted.

The Former US First Lady concluded the note by saying: “Even in hard times, maybe especially in hard times, our stories help cement our values and strengthen our connections. Sharing them shows us the way forward. I love and miss you all.”

