Michigan Association of Broadcasters Launches Comprehensive Industry Recruitment Campaign

MAB Encourages Young People to “Be There” and Bring Creative Talents to Local TV and Radio

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) launched a multifaceted industry recruitment campaign – “Be There” – during its annual Summer Leadership Conference.

The marketing effort includes impactful television and radio spots, social media, printed materials, and a long-form video. These resources, along with a new website BeThereMichigan.com, showcase career opportunities available at TV and radio stations across the state.

“The MAB and our Board of Directors are incredibly proud to kick off this unique campaign that inspires, engages, and ultimately will attract young, talented people to broadcast media,” said Sam Klemet, MAB President and CEO. “The industry is evolving quickly and there are incredible opportunities for a new generation to use creative talents to make a real impact serving their communities with news, alerts, information, and entertainment. The “Be There” campaign makes clear that there is a place for everyone within broadcasting.”

All “Be There” materials direct people to BeThereMichigan.com which provides deep insight into the jobs that make up the entire ecosystem of a station, whether on-air or behind the scenes.

There are detailed descriptions of more than a dozen broadcast media careers including reporters, anchors, meteorologists, hosts, engineers, I.T. professionals, sales, music directors, editors, traffic managers, marketing professionals, and more. The site also provides visitors with information and instructions on how to apply to current job openings at stations in Michigan.

“It’s unique and impressive that a state association is providing every TV and radio station in the state with a turnkey marketing campaign,” said Debbie Petersmark, Vice President and General Manager at WILX-TV 10 in Lansing and MAB Board of Directors Chair. “It’s a well-produced, creative way to tell our story, and I believe it will capture people’s attention and give them the tools they need to learn about the many careers within broadcasting.”

Stations in Michigan will begin airing the spots and sharing them on social media on August 14th. The MAB also will begin a statewide roadshow of high schools and colleges to share the campaign with students.

“This recruitment campaign has been a tremendous collaborative effort with input from our MAB members throughout the entire state. I especially look forward to sharing the campaign with our Michigan universities, community colleges and high schools to help inspire the next generation of broadcasters,” said Mike Murri, Vice President and General Manager of WXYZ-TV and WMYD-TV in Detroit and MAB Board Immediate Past Chair.

The “Be There” campaign is part of a larger effort by the MAB to engage with young people.

The Association hosts an annual training event – the Great Lakes Broadcast and Sports Media Academy – at Ford Field that attracts more than 600 students to learn about the industry and recently opened a video podcast studio in Lansing that is available for free to students looking to create content for resumes. The MAB also is offering the High School Radio Project to give young people hands-on experience and the MAB Foundation has awarded more than $460,000 in scholarships over the past 27 years to support students pursuing broadcast media careers.

“The Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ campaign is an important initiative to recruit the next generation of innovators that will lead our industry, revolutionize our service to audiences and reshape local radio and television,” said Curtis LeGeyt, President and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters. “This effort will open new doors for aspiring broadcasters while helping radio and television stations find the talent they need to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. We thank MAB and broadcasters around the country for their ongoing work to create, cultivate and empower the future leaders of broadcasting.”

About the Michigan Association of Broadcasters

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) is a non-profit 501(c)(6) organization representing commercial radio and television broadcast stations in Michigan. The MAB promotes the wellbeing, cooperation, and prosperity of the owners, managers, employees, and specialists engaged in the business of broadcasting by helping members better serve their community, audience, advertisers, and staff. More information about the Association is available at MichiganMedia.com and BeThereMichigan.com.

