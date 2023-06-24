Michigan's Storehouse in a Box CEO Tamira Chapman Takes Top Honors at Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur Of The Year®

“It’s always exciting when the strong entrepreneurs we represent are recognized and celebrated. We join in congratulating Tamira for her accomplishments and continuing to elevate the attention, impact and value of minority entrepreneurs,” Michelle Sourie Robinson, President & CEO, Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council.

DETROIT, June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Tamira Chapman, founder of Storehouse In A Box, hits a high note as 2023 as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award winner. Representatives from Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced Mrs. Chapman will go on to compete for the coveted national award. Tamira wowed a panel of independent judges, including previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors, community leaders, and other regional business luminaries. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives, and now Tamira Chapman joins the ranks of this distinguished group.

“Every entrepreneur’s journey is unique,” says Chapman, “filled with its own challenges, victories, and lessons. What sets my business journey apart is the deep-rooted sense of purpose derived from my heritage and my experiences. It’s about transforming struggles into strengths, creating opportunities where there were none, and using business not just as a means of personal gain, but as a tool to uplift communities and effect positive change.”

Tamira stands tall amongst her peers as the head of one of the fastest-growing businesses in the region. Chapman “I started my business with a vision to serve, a family who believed in me, and a budget of less than $100. Now, we’ve exceeded $150M in revenues and, in 2022, were recognized as the world’s 8th fastest growing women-owned business.”

The average Black woman-owned business makes less than $25,000 annually, but Tamira has shattered that glass ceiling. Always one to reach for the top, Tamira is widely recognized as one of the nation’s most sought after thought leaders. This pacesetter and Women Presidents Organization member surpasses the common roadblocks with unprecedented growth.

This award is a feather in the cap of the respected Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council. Tamira’s win showcases the caliber of minority-owned businesses with the coveted MBE certification. The tenuous process holds small businesses to a higher standard where applicants meet a rigid set of criteria to prove their commitment to doing business as a minority-owned and run enterprise. The renewable certification gives MBEs exclusive access to top corporate purchasing agents, searchable supplier databases, and affordable consulting services. Their purpose is to support and set minority-owned companies up to win.

Michelle Sourie Robinson, President & CEO of the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council, adds, “It’s always exciting when the strong entrepreneurs we represent are recognized and celebrated. We join in congratulating Tamira for her accomplishments and continuing to elevate the attention, impact, and value of minority entrepreneurs.”

Tamira is particularly proud of her MBE status adding “Holding the Michigan MBE certification is a symbol of progress. It has opened up a world of networking opportunities and created a platform to inspire and be inspired. This certification is not just a recognition of my business acumen, but it’s also an affirmation of the limitless potential of minority entrepreneurs.”

This recognition cements Tamira’s standing as a beacon of light in the Great Lakes State. As this year’s Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award winner, Tamira stands in the company of industry giants. Prior award winners from the Michigan and Northwest Ohio include Carla Walker Miller of Walker-Miller Energy Services, Raj Vattikuti of Altimetrik, Greg Williams of Acrisure, Andra Rush of The Rush Group, and Mat Ishbia of United Wholesale Mortgage, and Natalie King of Dunamis Clean Energy Partners.

A few years ago, Tamira had the vision to build a company that assists nonprofit organizations in fundraising by applying technology, merchandising, end-to-end product design, prototyping, and manufacturing services. In months, Storehouse In A Box became a multimillion-dollar business.

Tamira gives credit to God for its unparalleled success. During the journey, there was a testing of her faith, but she remained focused and resilient and reflected, “when we trust in something greater than ourselves, remarkable possibilities unfold before us.”

About Storehouse In A Box, LLC

Storehouse In A Box, LLC is a Detroit-based logistics and supply chain company focused on empowering small businesses and individual entrepreneurs. By simplifying inventory management and distribution processes, the company allows businesses to focus more on their core competencies and less on logistical challenges. With Chapman’s vision and leadership, Storehouse In A Box has become a vital resource for small businesses throughout Michigan and the Northwest Ohio region. Visit Storehouseinbox.com

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Media Contact

Pam Perry PR, Storehouse In A Box, LLC, 1 248-690-681, staff@pamperrypr.com, https://storehouseinabox.com/

SOURCE Storehouse In A Box, LLC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

