Mick Fanning’s ex-wife Karissa Dalton dotes over her newborn baby girl

Mick Fanning’s ex-wife Karissa Dalton is relishing in motherhood after giving birth to her first baby with new partner, Ryan Bienefelt.

The 33-year-old founder of bridal website The Lane, welcomed her daughter on January 5th this year.

The couple gave their bundle of joy a gorgeous name – Veía Valentina Bienefelt.

Shortly after her arrival, Karissa shared a gorgeous black and white photo of the bub sleeping peacefully at the couple’s Byron Bay home.

She added a quote by Australian artist and writer, Tess Guinery, penning: ‘Sometimes we get given the opportunity to make a brave choice. A choice, to surrender the things that have been great, in exchange for greater. It’s here a soulful, lively, heart out of chest, tears on cheeks, I’m alive kind of passion lives – it lives just around the corner, from surrender’s bend.’

Over the past few months, Karissa and Ryan have shared several baby pictures of Veía.

And on Sunday, Sydney trademan Ryan paid tribute to Karissa in a special Mother’s Day shout-out.

Thank you for bringing us the most precious gift of all. We love you. happy Mother’s Day ❤️’ he wrote.

News of Karissa’s pregnancy emerged last year when Ryan shared a photo of his pregnant girlfriend to Instagram, with the beauty cradling her bump in a black slip dress.

Karissa and Ryan went public with their romance in August last year during a ski trip to New Zealand.

The couple had posted several photos and tagged each other on their respective Instagram pages while in Queenstown.

Ryan is carpenter based on Sydney’s northern beaches and dated Imbruglia in 2016-2017.

Fanning and Dalton publicly announced their split in early 2016 after seven years marriage.

The pair met in 2004 and married in 2008.

Karissa and the retired champion surfer announced their separation in early 2016.

‘After giving it our all though, late last year we made the tough mutual decision to move on separately,’ Fanning posted on Facebook at the time.

‘It feels weird to put our personal life out there like this but we want to eliminate any speculation about this decision. We’re still close and there’s a lot of love there.’

The marriage split followed a tough six months for the three-time world champion, in which he fought off a a shark while competing in South Africa, followed shortly afterwards by the sudden death of his brother Peter in late 2015.