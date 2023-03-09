Micro Center To Open Flagship Indianapolis Store Summer 2023

Micro Center will open its 26th nationwide store in Indianapolis, Indiana (5702 E. 86th St.) in the summer of 2023

HILLIARD, Ohio, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Micro Center (microcenter.com), one of the largest computer and electronics retailers in the United States founded in 1979, will open its 26th nationwide store in Indianapolis, Indiana (5702 E. 86th St.) in the summer of 2023. The newest flagship store will have thousands of products, a newly designed store layout, and offer computer and repair services at the in-store Knowledge Bar.

“Micro Center is proud to bring Indy the best selection of computers and electronics with over 30,000 items in stock,” says Warren Beneson, Chief Merchant of Micro Center. “We’re excited to bring our unmatched in-store experiences with our Build Your Own PC department and best-in-class customer service. Our top-tier knowledgeable and trained sales associates can assist customers with any technology passion, invention, or project. We can’t wait to serve the Indianapolis area!”

The store will offer an unparalleled selection of laptops, desktops, monitors, Apple products, PC parts, 3D printing supplies, maker electronics, TVs, and accessories. Whether you’re a gamer looking for the latest PC parts or gaming laptop, a maker seeking 3D printing filament (over 400 types) or Raspberry Pi projects, a professional in need of a business workstation, networking, or servers, a power user looking for high-performance PC parts, a lifestyle enthusiast in search of electronics and smart home devices, or a creator seeking studio equipment such as microphones, cameras, or powerful PCs for video editing, Micro Center has something for everyone. With knowledgeable associates and exceptional customer service, the new Micro Center store is poised to become a go-to destination for tech-savvy consumers in the Indianapolis area.

Similar to Micro Center’s other stores, which are described as “tech heaven,” the Indianapolis store will be a 35,000-square-foot location that carries more than 30,000 products. It will have more PC hardware inventory, including graphics cards, than any computer part store in the U.S. Additionally, the store will feature a Knowledge Bar where customers can watch our technicians build PCs live, as well as receive authorized computer service for Apple, Dell, HP, and more. For the racing enthusiast, Micro Center and Indy 500 Winner, Tony Kanaan, have teamed up to create a racing simulator department. Racing rigs for everyone, from beginner to professional, will be in stock and ready to take home.

Indiana residents will receive exclusive access to sign up for a coupon to receive a free 128 GB flash drive by visiting the Indianapolis page. Additionally, they will be the first to receive grand opening announcement dates and product deals.

Indiana residents interested in career opportunities are invited to apply on the Micro Center Careers page. Micro Center is seeking leadership roles, sales associates, technicians, customer service representatives, and warehouse associates.

About Indianapolis (IN) Micro Center Store

Launching Summer 2023, Micro Center will open a new 35,000-square-foot location in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Indy location will usher the best selection of computers and electronics with over 30,000 items in stock. Indiana customers will have access to the best deals on laptops, desktops, PC parts, and Apple products. Our knowledgeable associates and high level of service give customers confidence in finding the best products.

About Micro Center

Micro Center operates twenty-five large computer and electronics stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Micro Center is designed to satisfy the dedicated computer and electronics user. Uniquely focused on computers and related products, Micro Center offers more computers and related items (more than 30,000 items in stock) than any other retailer. Micro Center is passionate about offering a high level of customer service and pioneered 18-minute in-store pickup for online orders starting in 2009. Customers can visit Micro Center’s 25 stores (with a 26th location coming soon) from coast-to-coast or microcenter.com for thousands of computer-related items, electronics, and other technology products.

Micro Center stores are located in:

Atlanta (2), Baltimore, Boston, Chicago (2), Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York (5), Philadelphia, St. Louis, Washington, D.C. (2), and Indianapolis (coming soon).

Media Contact

Meg Adrion, Micro Center, 1 614-850-3227, madrion@microcenter.com

SOURCE Micro Center