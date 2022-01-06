MicroAI showcasing host of AI security products at CES Las Vegas

MicroAI, a Texas-based edge AI product developer, is demonstrating its Launchpad quick-start deployment tool along with its new security software at this year’s CES exhibition.

The world’s largest tech exhibition, CES is taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Centre (LVCC) from 5-7 January this year.

MicroAI has partnered with communications solutions provider iBASIS to showcase Launchpad’s management capabilities at booth 12318.

Using connectivity provided by iBASIS, the demo will show how Launchpad manages MicroAI software running on embedded devices and handles data from multiple sensors.

It will also highlight Launchpad’s ability to securely administer a fleet of SIM cards within the same portal, thus simplifying mobile device management for customers.

MicroAI CEO, Yasser Khan, said: “Edge-native AI enables embedded AI software to run on microcontrollers and microprocessors in endpoint devices, transforming how AI can be made available right where data is captured.

Launchpad provides a straightforward way for companies to manage this – opening up new opportunities across many industry sectors.”

The company’s new security software will also be on show at its booth. MicroAI Security uses a proprietary embedded AI algorithm to detect, alert, and visualise cyber security attacks in real-time, running directly on edge and endpoint connected devices.

Use cases range from standard cyber attack mitigation to protecting critical assets, IoT devices, and industrial systems.

MicroAI will be demonstrating how its software can be used by manufacturers at the Trump International Tower a mile west of the LVCC.

By collaborating with KDDI, who are providing an LTE network for the system, MicroAI will show how its software enables data from sensors in a factory to be analysed by edge AI algorithms.

MicroAI Grid then enables a manufacturer to link this with multiple sites around the world, automatically sharing data and intelligence.

