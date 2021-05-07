Microsoft 365 Family (6 PC or Mac Licenses/ 12-Month Subscription/ Product Key Card) (5-Users)



Price: $99.99

(as of May 07,2021 05:41:15 UTC – Details)





His License card of Microsoft 365 family contains a Product Key code that is used to install full versions of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, publisher, and access. This 12-month subscription includes six user Licenses, which may be used on a Windows PC, Mac, tablet, and Android or iOS devices. Also included with this subscription is 1TB of one drive cloud storage per user and 60 Skype minutes of calling per user to mobile phones and landlines, which resets every month. You can share Microsoft 365 with up to six people. With Microsoft 365, you have the ability to store your documents and files in the cloud with up to 1TB of one drive storage space per user. Once your files are stored, simply sign into to your Microsoft 365 account to access your files from virtually any Internet connected computer, as well as other select devices. Along with cloud storage, you can also share documents and files via Microsoft Outlook, providing email, shared calendars, and task-list tools. Integrated Microsoft Word templates allow you to use a keyboard, pen, or touchscreen to drag and drop images, media, videos, and content from PDFs and place them directly into a Word document. Please be aware that publisher and access are only available for Windows PCs and are not compatible with Mac. Internet access is required to install and activate all releases of Microsoft 365 using the Product Key. Microsoft 365 also requires Internet access to manage your subscription account, for example to install Microsoft 365 on other computers or to change Billing options. Additionally, Internet access is required to access documents stored on one drive, unless you install the one drive desktop app. Customers with an active Microsoft 365 subscription will be entitled to the newest versions when available. Note: This product cannot be returned or canceled. It can only be activated within the USA and its territories.

12-Month subscription includes six user Licenses

May be used on a Windows PC, Mac, tablet, and Android or iOS devices

This product cannot be returned or canceled. It can only be activated within the USA and its territories





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

