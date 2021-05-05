Microsoft 365 Personal – Box Pack – 1 Person – 12 Month



Price: $69.99 - $41.99

(as of May 05,2021 19:01:24 UTC – Details)





Microsoft 365 Personal 1 Year Subscription For 1 User One convenient subscription for 1 person. Microsoft 365 Personal comes with premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more. Receive 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage for 1 person which allows you to access, edit, and share your files and photos across all your devices, all while knowing your information is always backed up and protected. Features: For 1 person Premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook 1 TB OneDrive cloud storage to back up files and photos Works on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android (iOS and Android require separate app installation) Advance security for email and files Ongoing technical support Annual subscription . Manufacturer: Microsoft. Manufacturer Part Number: QQ2-01024. Brand Name: Microsoft. Product Name: Microsoft 365 Personal 1 Year Subscription For 1 User. Product Type: Software Suite. [Product Information] Software Main Type: Productivity Application. Software Sub Type: Microsoft Suite. Software Name: Microsoft 365 Personal. Language Supported: English. [License Information] License Pricing: Medialess. License Validation Period: 1 Year.

