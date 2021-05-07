Microsoft 365 Personal | Office 365 apps | 1 user | 1 year subscription | PC/Mac, Tablet and phone | multilingual | box



Price: $69.99

as of May 08,2021 00:04:05 UTC





System requirements

12 months subscription – 1 user – install on 1 PC or Mac, 1 tablet or iPad and 1 mobile phone (Windows, iOS and Android). Install code in box (requires Internet)

Premium, always updated, Office 365 apps: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and others. 1 TB OneDrive cloud storage with Premium Security, to collaborate on documents with others online and to secure your sensitive files in OneDrive Personal Vault. 60 minutes of Skype calling per month. Premium support via chat or phone from Microsoft experts and much more.

Office for Mac is supported in the last three versions of macOS. When a new macOS version is released, it becomes the current version.

Activation – Go to Office.com/setup and sign in with your Microsoft account or create a new account (save your credentials). Enter your product key and follow the instructions.

Renew your existing Office 365 Home of Personal subscription: simply purchase Microsoft 365 here and enter your login ID from your current Microsoft account





