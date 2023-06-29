Microsoft, DSN Host Responsible AI Workshop in Nigeria, Empowering Digital Skills Development – TechEconomy







Advertisements

Advertisements







… Microsoft partnered with DSN- Data Scientists Network/Data Science Nigeria and Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to empower young professionals on the usage of the new Responsible AI Dashboard for decision making

DSN | Microsoft Train Developers on Responsible AI (RAI)

DSN – Data Scientists Network (also known as Data Science Nigeria), in collaboration with Microsoft and the Federal Government of Nigeria, successfully organized a groundbreaking Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) Workshop at the Microsoft Nigeria office on Friday, 16th June 2023.

The workshop brought together data science professionals, start-ups and academic researchers to explore the amazing possibilities that the new Microsoft Responsible AI Dashboard brings as a comprehensive platform designed to assess, review, and address biases in AI models and systems.

This pioneer tool is designed to assist users in developing inclusive, less harmful, and less biased AI models.

Reflecting on the event, Winnie Karanu, sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) Philanthropies Lead at Microsoft, reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s digital skills development.

She stated;

“Microsoft is proud to support Nigeria’s Digital Skills development in partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria. We are aiming to provide access to digital skills training, from digital literacy to advanced training, for young people in the country. This will include the provision of free Microsoft certification and job readiness support, including capacity building on the responsible implementation of AI, an area Microsoft is deeply focused on.”

The workshop commenced with an interactive panel discussion aimed at demystifying the concept of Responsible AI across different sectors.

The panelists from various industries shared practical examples of responsible AI implementation in their industries, illustrating the importance of incorporating ethical considerations into AI development for positive impact on the society.

The diverse perspectives offered a holistic understanding of responsible AI practices, inspiring attendees to embrace these principles in their respective fields.

The session concluded with a practical hands-on segment, facilitated by Ruth Yakubu, Microsoft’s Principal Cloud Advocate, and supported by Microsoft-trained trainers.

This immersive session provided the participants with valuable experience in utilizing the Microsoft Responsible AI Dashboard. Participants actively engaged with the platform, exploring its functionalities and learning how to identify and rectify biases in AI models. The practical nature of the session enabled attendees to apply their newfound knowledge directly to their work, fostering a deeper understanding of responsible AI implementation.

In his word, Dr Bayo Adekanmbi, the CEO and Lead consultant at DSN (Data Science Nigeria), Microsoft’s strategic partner on the project, said;

“Microsoft is raising the standard through a large scale capacity building that also includes an intentional capacity building in Responsible Artificial Intelligence, which aims to prepare Nigerian youths to leverage their AI skills to build more trustworthy and less harmful AI models that can support inclusive and equitable nation building across important sectors like Health, Finance, Agriculture, Education, etc.”

Feedback from the participants highlighted the workshop’s significance and its relevance to their current endeavors.

Many participants expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn from industry experts and gain practical insights that will enhance their professional value and influence how they contribute to the development of an equitable society.

The training in session

The Microsoft Responsible AI Dashboard was widely praised for its user-friendly interface and robust features, which facilitate the development of AI models that prioritize inclusivity and fairness.

This collaboration between Microsoft, DSN, and the Federal Government of Nigeria exemplifies a shared vision to promote digital inclusivity and equip the Nigerian youth with the necessary skills for the digital age.

By leveraging the power of responsible AI, this initiative seeks to ensure that AI technologies are developed and implemented ethically, fostering a fair and equitable digital future for all. `







Advertisements







Advertisements







