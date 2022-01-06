Microsoft Hong Kong and HKBN Enterprise Solutions join forces to introduce bundled solutions to enable enterprises leap in hybrid work transformation

HONG KONG, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Microsoft Hong Kong and HKBN Enterprise Solutions (HKBN) have announced a strategic collaboration to inaugurate Windows 365 in Hong Kong, empowering business users with ground-breaking Cloud PC solutions to truly demonstrate working anytime, anywhere with the computing power of Cloud on any device. By leveraging the connectivity and technical capabilities of HKBN’s network and technology expertise, these solutions are designed to boost remote work efficiency. Starting today, business customers can subscribe to Windows 365 on a monthly basis and enjoy HKBN’s network services plus accredited engineers’ support at an affordable cost.

Cally Chan, General Manager of Microsoft Hong Kong and Macau, said, “Hybrid work is top-of-mind for many enterprises. This collaboration embodies Microsoft Hong Kong’s commitment to optimise the modern workplace using Microsoft’s Cloud technology paired with HKBN’s powerful fibre network and technical support in Hong Kong. This would help companies realise faster, more secure, user-friendly and office-ready smart solutions as they move forward in the digital era.”

William Yeung, Co-Owner and Executive Vice-chairman of HKBN Group, said, “HKBN and Microsoft Hong Kong formed a strong partnership to work as one team in bringing hassle-free smart solutions to the market. Together, we multiply the power of technology to help companies drive results without borders. Why constrain your business by waiting for chipsets to arrive, when you can leverage the technology now and get a trusted connectivity and technology expert?”

Almira Chan, Co-Owner and Chief Strategy Officer of HKBN Group, shared, “This market-shaping joint effort shows how HKBN is taking pioneering action with Microsoft Hong Kong. Today’s hybrid work mode requires flexibility in mobility, facility and cashflow. HKBN’s bundled service plans will include Microsoft’s Windows 365 Cloud PC, connectivity, and technical support services to help companies achieve multiple goals with just one subscription plan, at less than HK$20 a day.”

Windows 365 Cloud PC streamlines the full Windows experience, from apps, data and settings, to personal or corporate devices. With its optimised security settings and built-in Zero Trust principles, Windows 365 users will have less to worry. Leveraging HKBN’s high performance connectivity, technical and IT support, as well as Microsoft Team Voice, users can now tap into smart hybrid work modes without hassle. During the launch period, eligible Microsoft customers who subscribe to any Microsoft 365 products will enjoy HKBN’s business broadband or other solutions such as FixIT token for technical and IT support for free*.

For more details of the offer, please visit https://www.hkbnes.net/w365offer/en

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions (“HKBNES”) is an enterprise solutions arm of HKBN Group (“HKBN” or the “Group”). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider, offering comprehensive one-stop Information and Communications Technology (“ICT”) solutions that include broadband, data connectivity, cloud and data centre, managed Wi-Fi, business continuity services, system integration, cybersecurity, digital solutions, voice and collaboration, mobile services, roaming solutions, stationery and supplies that are cumulative to our one-stop-shop offering of Transformation as a Service (TaaS) and OTT entertainment. HKBN’s extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.4 million residential homes and over 7,500 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to “Make our Home a Better Place to Live”, and has been a Constituent Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index since 2016, with AA ratings for the past two consecutive years (2020 and 2021) – the highest in its industry. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBNES, please visit https://www.hkbnes.net/en.

Media contacts:

Michelle Chan

Microsoft Hong Kong

Tel: +852 5238 2862

Email: v-michechan@microsoft.com Gretchen Kwan

HKBN Enterprise Solutions

Tel: +852 3999 1844 / +852 9728 9289 Email: media@hkbn.com.hk

SOURCE HKBN Enterprise Solutions

