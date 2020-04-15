Microsoft is Extending Support for Windows 10 Version 1809 Until November 2020

Less than a month after Microsoft extended the service lifetimes of certain editions of Windows 10 version 1709 for the ‘next six months’, the tech giant is doing the same for Windows 10 1809, the feature update to Windows 10 that was released in 2018. The company also attributed the new support extension to the ‘current public health situation’ because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an update to its support site on April 14, Microsoft said that the security update for Windows 10 version 1809, Pro, Pro Education, Pro for Workstation and IoT Core will all be released on November 10, 2020, instead of May 12, 2020. The update said: “In addition, we are temporarily pausing Microsoft initiated feature updates for Home and Pro editions running on version 1809. The rollout process restarts for Microsoft-initiated feature updates for devices running on Windows 10, version 1809 will be dramatically slowed and closely monitored in advance of the delayed November 10, 2020 end of service date to provide adequate time for a smooth update process.”

Therefore, with six more months added to its original expiration date, it is safe to assume, that Microsoft’s latest move will take some pressure off of some IT companies who are already bothered with issues related to COVID-19 outbreak across the world.