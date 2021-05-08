Microsoft OEM Windows 10 Home, 64-Bit, 1-Pack, DVD



Price: $109.99

(as of May 08,2021 11:16:08 UTC – Details)





Windows Home 10 64 bit English 1 pack DSP DVD. Windows 10 is so familiar and easy to use, you’ll feel like an expert. The Start Menu is back in an expanded form, plus we’ll bring over your pinned apps and favorites so they’re ready and waiting for you. It starts up and resumes fast, has more built-in security to help keep you safe, and is designed to work with software and hardware you already have. Windows 10 comes with Microsoft Edge, an all-new browser that’s built to give you a better web experience. Write2 or type notes directly on webpages and share them with others, read online articles free of distraction, and save your favorite reads for later access. And with Cortana3 enabled, you get instant access to key actions-like making reservations or reading reviews-without leaving the page you’re on. Easily snap up to four apps in place and see all open tasks in a single view. You can even create virtual desktops when you need more space or want to group things by project. Windows 10 enables your apps to look and work great in all modes, on all devices. On 2-in-1 devices, your screen can be optimized to work with touch or keyboard and mouse. Requirements Required processor 1GHz processor or faster, Required memory 1GB RAM for 32-bit; 2GB for 64-bit, Required hard disk space Up to 20GB available hard disk space, Required video card 800 x 600 screen resolution or higher. DirectX 9 graphics processor with WDDM driver, Required connectivity Internet access (fees may apply), Other system requirements Microsoft account required for some features. Watching DVDs requires separate playback software, Additional system requirements You must accept the enclosed License Terms, also at microsoft.com/useterms Activation required Single license 32 & 64-bits on USB 3.0 media included.

Where is my Product Key or Serial Number?

Fast and responsive Technologies like InstantGo let you boot up and resume quickly

Windows 10 comes with apps that work across your devices – Photos, Maps, Music Video and more

Windows 10 OEM is a full version of the operating system not an upgrade The OEM operating system is not supported by Microsoft To acquire Windows software with support provided by Microsoft please see our full package “Retail” product Microsoft recommends all files and programs be backed-up prior to installation

Windows 10 OEM is intended for pre-installation on a new PC and cannot be transferred to another computer once installed Product ships in a white envelope





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

