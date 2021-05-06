Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 | One-time purchase, 1 device | PC/Mac Download



Price: $149.99 - $124.99

(as of May 06,2021 05:12:47 UTC – Details)





Office Home and Student 2019 is for students and families who want classic Office apps including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. A one-time purchase installed on 1 PC or Mac for use at home or school.

Classic 2019 versions of Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Microsoft support included for 60 days at no extra cost

Licensed for home use

All languages included. System Requirements: Windows 10 or Mac OS X





