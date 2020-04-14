Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 to Launch Soon Suggest Leaked Reports

Microsoft is reportedly planning to launch Surface Go 2 soon as seen in the new filing for “portable computing device” in the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Spotted by Windows Latest, the filing references the same “EV2” codename that appeared on Geekbench scores that were said to be for the Surface Go 2.

Microsoft launched Surface Go nearly two years ago globally. Blogger Dan Charlton has also spotted European retail listings for a “Surface Project V” – which might be a Surface Go sequel along with a “Surface Project U” that could be a Surface Book 3.

Microsoft may announce the new Surface Go by late April or May, possibly alongside the Surface Book 3. Surface Go arrived in India last year at Rs 38,599 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant and the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant at Rs 50,999. With discounts on Flipkart, they became available at lower than the announced price.

The 10-inch, the two-in-one device was Powered by the 7th Generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y, with 5MP front camera and an 8MP autofocus rear camera. Surface Go allows you to link your Android or iPhone so that you can continue to do on your PC what you were doing on your smartphone.