Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – 13.5″ Touch-Screen – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB Solid State Drive – Platinum with Alcantara



Price: $1,299.00 - $849.99

(as of May 06,2021 17:10:18 UTC – Details)





Make a powerful statement and fuel your ideas with new Surface Laptop 3. Sleek and light, with improved speed, performance and typing comfort, it travels with ease and makes every day more productive. Now in a choice of two sizes, two elegant keyboard finishes, and new colors to match your style.

Clean, Elegant Design: Thin and light, starting at just 2.79 pounds, Surface Laptop 3 is easy to carry

Choose from rich tone-on-tone color combinations: new Sandstone, plus Matte Black, Cobalt Blue, and Platinum

Improved speed and performance to do what you want, with the latest processors: Surface Laptop 3 is up to 2 times faster than Surface Laptop 2

More ways to connect, with USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging

All day power on the go, with up to 11.5 hours of battery life, Plus standby time when you’re away, Go from empty to a full battery with fast charging up to 80 percent in about 1 hour





