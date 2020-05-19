Microsoft Teams is getting new features for both users and developers

Microsoft Teams users will soon be getting new features on the app, as the company announced new features for the platform at its Build 2020 developer conference. Amongst the changes features include improvements to search and personalized suggestions for finding Teams apps.

The company has been adding new features to Teams thanks to increased uptake as more people work from home due to the pandemic. Microsoft also added support for templates, which allows users to create a team on the platform faster than before. The idea is to eliminate the need for setting up a team from scratch every time someone starts using the app. The platform will have different templates for users to choose from, which cover common team types, and users can also create their own templates. The company said the feature will be launched in the next few months.

Further, Microsoft also added Skype TX interoperability to the Teams platform, which will help broadcasters. The move helps them create online conferences using teams and could be really useful for conducting webinar type events, press conferences, interviews and more. Skype TX is a hardware and software solution from Microsoft that allows Skype callers to be brought into any broadcast.

This could especially be useful for broadcast media, organisations and even YouTubers who would want to bring others into a broadcast while sitting at home. It’s a solution that makes Teams a more viable alternative for Zoom too.

For developers, Microsoft made it easier to make Teams apps. It did so by adding new Teams extension to Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code. Visual Studio is Microsoft’s integrated development environment for developers, while Visual Studio Code is a source-code editor that Microsoft developed for Windows, Linux and macOS.

