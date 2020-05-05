Microsoft to bring Windows 10X to single-screen devices

Microsoft has confirmed that it will be bringing its Windows 10X to laptops and single-screen devices, owing to an increase in usage of personal computers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was confirmed by Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Windows and Devices at Microsoft in an official blog post.

“With Windows 10X, we designed for flexibility, and that flexibility has enabled us to pivot our focus toward single-screen Windows 10X devices that leverage the power of the cloud to help our customers work, learn and play in new ways,” Panay wrote.

“These single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers, and we will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market,” he further said.

The system was originally planned for dual-screen devices such as Surface Neo as Windows 10X has a more simplified, and modern interface.

The tech giant has been working to revamp Windows 10X with some UI and UX to improve basics such as multitasking, using the Start menu, and quick access to settings, the Verge reported.

Microsoft is gearing up to launch the system for its single-screen devices owing to their increased usage amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Panay, over 4 trillion minutes are being spent on Windows 10 a month, a 75 per cent increase year on year.