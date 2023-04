Drones in flight and robotic arms can now be controlled via the ChatGPT chatbot Westend61/Getty images

Microsoft says it has used the natural language AI ChatGPT to control a range of robots with simple text commands. The approach means people with no engineering or coding experience will be able to instruct sophisticated robots to carry out tasks, but an expert warns that it could be risky to ask AI models to control robots on behalf of people.

ChatGPT was created by OpenAI, an AI company that is itself partly owned by Microsoft. …