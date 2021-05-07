Microsoft Windows 10 Home | USB Flash Drive



Price: $139.99 - $113.98

(as of May 07,2021 17:57:33 UTC – Details)





With Windows 10 home, you’ll always have the latest features and security. Experience faster start ups, a familiar yet expanded start menu, and great new ways to get stuff done. Windows mixed reality requires a compatible Windows 10 PC and headset; PC Requirements may vary for available apps and content. PC hardware Requirements may vary for games on Windows 10. Games sold separately. 4K functionality available with supported games, monitors, and graphics chips. Director 12 only available with supported games and graphics chips. Check PC to determine graphics chip compatibility. Windows hello biometrics require specialized hardware, including fingerprint reader, illuminated IR sensor or other biometric sensors and capable devices.

3D in Windows 10 gives everyone the ability to produce 3D objects with speed and ease

Windows mixed reality provides the thrill of vr Plus phenomenal sense of presence

Pc gaming is better and more social than ever on Windows 10, with games in 4K, game mode, and mixer game broadcasting

Windows hello is the password free sign in that gives you the fastest, most secure way to unlock your Windows devices





